Sunny Leone Reveals How Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Earning Money

During a recent shoot of Fun With Farah at Sunny Leone's Mumbai home, host Farah Khan - accompanied by her cook, Dilip - gave viewers a tour of the actor's residence. During their conversation, Sunny revealed that her 10-year-old daughter, Nisha, has invented and even patented a product called the "Boo Box."

What Sunny Leone Said

Speaking about her daughter, Sunny said, "She is very intelligent. She is very bright. I'll show you something she invented. It's patented. She did this from start to finish."

Farah jokingly responded, "I am going to go back home and bash my kids!"

Sunny explained that the Boo Box is a 2-in-1 tissue holder with an integrated mini waste bin. She showed Farah the prototype, noting that the design dispenses tissues and includes a small built-in compartment for used ones, helping keep spaces tidy and removing the need to search for a separate bin.

She said, "Here is one prototype. It's called the Boo Box. She has allergies like most children in Mumbai because of all the dust. I would see tissues lying everywhere and tell her, 'Don't be so lazy, pick up the tissue and put it in the bin.' She had this issue every single day."

Sunny added, "Then one day when I came home, she had attached a disposable cup to the tissue box using tape. When I saw it, I thought this is very interesting and funny... The boys are now jealous that Nisha will have a lot of money and that they will always have to ask her for it. She is already making money at 10!"

Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, became parents to Nisha in 2017. They adopted her from Latur, Maharashtra. A little later, their sons Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy.



