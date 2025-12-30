'Defaming Divine Land': Uproar Over Sunny Leone's New Year's Event In Mathura

Actor Sunny Leone's event on New Year's at a bar in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been cancelled after strong objection from the priests in the city.

Leone, in a promotional video released by the bar, had said that she was coming there on January 1 as a DJ (disc jockey) to "kick-start" the New Year.

"I am super excited to tell you that I am coming to Mathura on 1st January as a DJ to kickstart the New Year with an unforgettable night," she said in the video.

It was dubbed as an event by the "biggest Bollywood sensation".

However, priests demanded that the event be cancelled, saying Mathura is a 'divine land'.

In a letter to the District Magistrate on Monday, a priest said that Leone is a former adult star and preparations are underway to showcase "vulgarity and obscenity" at the event.

"Devotees from all over the world come here to worship. Some people are conspiring to defame this divine land. They want to incite religious sentiments by organising such programmes. These people want to tarnish the image of this holy city," he wrote.

The bar cancelled the event amid uproar.

"While paying respect to the respected and revered sages and saints, we are cancelling the programme of 1st January of Sunny Leone," the bar said.