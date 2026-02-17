AR Rahman Goes On A 40-Day Digital Detox To Focus On <i>Ramayan</i> Event

AR Rahman, known for his admirable dedication to his craft, has decided to go on a 40-day digital detox to focus solely on the upcoming Ramayan event. During a live concert in Chennai, Rahman announced his decision, prompting curiosity among fans.

"There is a major event for Namit Malhotra-Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana coming up in March 2026, in which all the actors and technicians of the film will be announced to the public. Rahman needs to complete his work before that event. He will be working at a more rapid pace than usual to meet the deadline," Bollywood Hungama shared, citing a source.

About Ramayan

In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Rahman is collaborating with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer for the first time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman discussed his high-profile collaboration: "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape, then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world—from India to the world."

He also shared his approach to the film's music: "We have to unlearn certain things, like how our instincts demand, 'Oh, this is how Ramayana should be done,' but also imbibe the timeless quality that exists in the culture. It's still a process. I'm working with Dr. Kumar Vishwas, who is like a pro—almost at a professor level when it comes to Ramayana and the Hindi language. Every atom of his body speaks Ramayana. He comes up with lyrics like that, and he's a very kind person. So we're having fun, and it's new."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the cast of Ramayana includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, and Indira Krishnan.