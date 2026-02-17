Viral: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Seek Blessings From Premanand Ji Maharaj After Son Akaay's Birthday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's low-profile spiritual tours to several ashrams and gurus are well known, especially their multiple trips to Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan.

Once again, several pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the rounds. The two attended a private spiritual interaction on Monday morning at Keli Kunj Ashram to seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj

A picture of the duo attending a kirtan has surfaced online. It also almost coincided with their son Akaay's birthday, which was on February 15. The couple were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning as they left for Delhi.

Virat and Anushka seek blessings at Vrindavan. 🙏 Heartwarming to see their devotion and spiritual connection. Wishing them peace and happiness! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3e7PGHH9hd — Kanak Kumari (@KanakKu64995524) February 17, 2026

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Last Visit To Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan

Last December, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in his ashram. In a video shared on Bhajan Marg's official Instagram handle, the couple were seen engaging in a deep spiritual conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj.

The spiritual leader shared valuable wisdom with the couple, advising them to view their work as a form of service to God. He emphasised the importance of approaching life with seriousness, humility, and devotion. He also encouraged them to chant the name of the Almighty.

About Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

The couple have also been in the news for a recent real estate investment. Virat and Anushka have reportedly purchased a land parcel measuring over five acres in Alibag for Rs 37.86 crore.

The transaction took place on 13 January in Zirad village near Awas Beach in Raigad district, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The couple paid stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. This marks their second land acquisition in the Alibag area in the last four years and adds to their growing property portfolio near Mumbai.

As per registration records, their first plot spans 14,740 square metres (1.474 hectares), while the second measures 6,270 square metres (0.627 hectares), bringing the total landholding to 21,010 square metres (2.101 hectares).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They are parents to daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born on February 15, 2024.

