Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Selfie Moment With A Fan In London Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli moved to London after their son Akaay was born in February 2024. They have been leading a low-key life; however, videos and pictures of them taking selfies with fans or strolling occasionally surface online.

The latest is a selfie making the rounds, showing Virat and Anushka dressed casually on a day out. They obliged a fan with an adorable selfie.

A fan clicked a photo with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London. ❤️



The pictures come at a time when, just two days ago, snaps of Anushka and Virat conducting a puja in their London home went viral.

Puja At London Home

A photo circulating on social media showed Anushka in a white cardigan paired with an orange skirt, while Virat sported a matching white kurta, perfectly complementing his wife. The couple posed alongside a priest during the intimate religious ceremony. The caption read, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Performed a Religious Ceremony at Their Home in London."

About Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

The couple has also been in the news for a recent real estate investment. Virat and Anushka have reportedly purchased a land parcel measuring over five acres in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore.

The transaction took place on January 13 in Zirad village near Awas Beach in Raigad district, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The couple paid stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. This marks their second land acquisition in the Alibaug area in the last four years and adds to their growing property portfolio near Mumbai.

As per registration records, their first plot spans 14,740 square metres (1.474 hectares), while the second measures 6,270 square metres (0.627 hectares), bringing the total landholding to 21,010 square metres (2.101 hectares).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They are parents to daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born on February 15, 2024.

