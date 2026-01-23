Anushka Sharma's Message For Rani Mukerji Ahead Of <i>Mardaani 3</i> Release

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mardaani 3, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 30. A week before the film's premiere, actress Anushka Sharma shared the trailer on social media and penned a heartfelt note praising Rani.

What Anushka Sharma Wrote

Anushka's message read, "Congratulations, Rani (sparkles emoji). I've always admired your work and the grace you bring to everything you do. So excited to see all that's ahead for you (white heart emoji)." Take a look:



About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 marks the return of Rani Mukerji as the formidable police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. It opens on a tense note, immediately drawing viewers into a case involving a child trafficking network responsible for the disappearance of several young girls.

Shivani's investigation soon brings her face-to-face with the feared 'Amma,' the head of a beggar mafia that primarily targets children. Amma's cruelty and power make this one of Shivani's most challenging cases yet.

As the story unfolds, the trailer highlights intense action sequences, emotional moments, and violent confrontations, all underscoring Shivani's unwavering commitment to delivering justice. Rani Mukerji reprises her celebrated role with renewed intensity, while Mallika Prasad appears as the main antagonist. Janaki Bodiwala, last seen in Shaitaan, also plays a significant part in the film.

Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, with Aditya Chopra producing under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The makers recently advanced the release date to January 30, 2026. According to the makers, the film will play out as a fast-paced thriller centred on a police officer's desperate search for missing girls. Rani Mukerji has previously described the film as "dark, deadly, and brutal," promising a gripping clash between good and evil.

The release also coincides with Mukerji completing 30 years in the film industry.



Also Read: Anushka Sharma Claims She Is A "Better Athlete" Than Virat Kohli, Cricketer Has A Fun Retort