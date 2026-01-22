Anushka Sharma Claims She Is A "Better Athlete" Than Virat Kohli, Cricketer Has A Fun Retort

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have appeared together in a new advertisement, marking one of their rare on-screen collaborations in recent times.

What's Happening

The clip opens with Virat Kohli asking Anushka Sharma to plan a surprise for him during their Dubai vacation.

Anushka arranges a cosy desert date where the two are seen cooking, plating food, and feeding each other.

The video then shows them taking a walk in the desert and watching deer.

In another segment, the couple plays a friendly volleyball match, where Anushka wins.

She says, "I told you, I'm the better athlete." Virat responds, "And I'm a better dancer."

The two then break into dance, sharing light-hearted and affectionate moments.

The ad also features Anushka serving Virat his favourite dish, chole bhature. Reacting to the meal, Virat says, "Proper Delhi waala taste hai."

Towards the end of the clip, Anushka calls herself the "champion of surprises" and expresses a craving for cold coffee.

Virat then surprises her with one, prompting Anushka to say, "You are cheeky." Virat replies, "No, I'm Chiku (his nickname)."

The couple's latest ad has drawn attention from fans, who were delighted to see them share screen space again.

Background

The couple has also been in the news for a recent real estate investment. Virat and Anushka have reportedly purchased a land parcel measuring over five acres in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore.

The transaction took place on January 13 in Zirad village near Awas Beach in Raigad district, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The couple paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

This marks their second land acquisition in the Alibaug area in the last four years and adds to their growing property portfolio near Mumbai.

As per registration records, their first plot spans 14,740 square metres (1.474 hectares), while the second measures 6,270 square metres (0.627 hectares), bringing the total landholding to 21,010 square metres (2.101 hectares).

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. They are parents to daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born on February 15, 2024.

