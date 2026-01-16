Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Invest Over Rs 37 Crore As They Purchase Their Second Land In Alibaug

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are already proud owners of multiple luxurious homes across the country. Recently, they made another swanky addition to their lavish list, which includes an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, a bungalow in Gurugram, and a villa in Alibaug. The couple has reportedly purchased a land parcel of over five acres in Alibaug.

They bought the land in Zirad village, located near Awas Beach in Alibaug's Raigad district, for Rs 37.86 crore on January 13, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Further, they paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 to complete the transaction. The latest purchase marks their second land acquisition in the same area in the last four years and their second home destination near Mumbai.

According to property registration records, Virat and Anushka's first plot covers 14,740 square metres (1.474 hectares), while the second plot measures 6,270 square metres (0.627 hectares), totalling 21,010 square metres (2.101 hectares).

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Other Expensive Assets

Besides premium residences across the country, the couple also owns various businesses, luxury cars, watches, and multiple investments across diverse sectors.

Ventures

As per a report by Cleartax, the cricketer owns athleisure and fashion brands such as One8 (with Puma) and WROGN, along with investments in Rage Coffee, Galactus Funware, Hyperice, and Sports Convo, among others. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, owns the clothing label Nush, among other investments.

They also share joint investments in ventures such as Blue Tribe, a plant-based meat startup, Digit Insurance, and more.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India's most loved celebrity couples, got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The lovebirds are proud parents of daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, who was born on February 15, 2024.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero (2018).