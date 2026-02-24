Rekha, Rani Mukerji And Keerthy Suresh's <i>O Womaniya</i> Night. Huma Qureshi Is There Too

Keerthy Suresh is living her best life. The actress recently spent an evening with Bollywood icons Rekha and Rani Mukerji. On Monday, she shared glimpses from their night out on Instagram.

The images featured Keerthy dressed in a black pantsuit paired with a crop top. Rekha wore a graceful white salwar kameez with a golden dupatta. Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, kept it classy in a maroon top and pink satin trousers.

The trio was joined by Huma Qureshi, who was seen twinning with Keerthy Suresh in black. The side note read, "An evening to remember," followed by a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Huma Qureshi dropped a raised hands emoji. Needless to say, fans flooded the comments section with red hearts.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Rowdy Janardhana alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The makers released the title glimpse of the film in December last year. The promo introduced Vijay's character sporting a mullet. He was seen threatening a large crowd of rivals with a machete.

"Have you ever heard of a demon who devo ured a cartload of rice and gulped down a potful of blood?" the actor asked in the teaser. "When death stood before him, he rose like a blade and struck," he added.

Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, Rowdy Janardhana will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Keerthy Suresh also has the Malayalam thriller Thottam in the line-up. The film features Antony Varghese Pepe as the male lead.

As for Rani Mukerji, the actress was last seen as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. Up next, she is expected to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the Siddharth Anand directorial.