Rani Mukerji Clarifies Internet's Confusion Over Daughter Adira's Photos: "Most Pics Are Of My Niece Myiesha"

Rani Mukerji recently revealed that her 19-year-old niece, Myiesha Mukerji, worked as a second assistant director on Mardaani 3 after expressing interest in joining the crew. She shared a fun fact that most pictures on the internet showing Rani's daughter Adira with her are actually of her niece Myiesha.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Rani said Myiesha worked with the director on Mardaani 3. "She is like my baby and was the first baby of the house. Most pictures on the internet that people assume are Adira's (my daughter) are in fact Myiesha's. For her, working on the third part was a full journey as she also starred in Mardaani with me."

She continued, "Myiesha has seen her Pipi (Pishi, as an aunt is addressed in Bengali) at home, and it was a different experience for her to watch me perform on set. She saw me in a different light. It is also important for the young generation to understand the hard work that goes into making a movie."

When Rani Mukerji Called Herself An "Enthu" Mother To Daughter Adira

The actress spoke about her daughter Adira being her best friend, and why she believes she's the most "enthu" mother.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rani Mukerji said, "She's my best friend, really. And I'm constantly feeding that thought into her, that I'm her best friend."

She continued, "Her main intention is that I should catch the night flight today so I can go to her Sports Day tomorrow. So that's on her mind exactly: 'Mumma, are you taking your flight? Are you going to finish?' I'm like, 'Of course, of course. I'm wrapping up everything, and I'm rushing for your Sports Day.' It's very fulfilling. I'm dying to be there on Sports Day and run along with the children. I'm the most enthusiastic mother."

On Adira Turning 10 Years Old

Rani Mukerji also shared how she keeps looking at Adira's childhood pictures, which is a trip down memory lane.

She said, "She has become a double digit (laughs), which is so beautiful. Not that I'm happy about it, because I still go back to her baby pictures to the extent that she started feeling jealous of herself. She's like, 'Mumma, why are you watching me like this? I am like this now (pointing at herself).' I'm like, 'I understand you are like this now, but I want this. I want you in my lap.'"

"And now she's bigger than me, so I can be on her lap. So I miss those days of just carrying her everywhere, like she was my favourite accessory. So yeah, now that has changed. They grow up too fast, especially girls. They grow too fast," said the 47-year-old actress.

Mardaani 3 released in theatres on January 30, 2025.

