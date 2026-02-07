<i>Mardaani 3</i>: Rekha, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda And Others Celebrate Rani Mukerji's Latest Release

Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 released in theatres on January 30, 2026. It has been holding steady amid big releases like Border 2, and there was a mini celebration yesterday.

Vishal Jethwa, who played the antagonist in Mardaani 2, shared a few inside pictures from the Mardaani 3 celebrations.

In one selfie, stars such as Rekha, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Huma Qureshi, Keerthy Suresh, Siddharth P Malhotra, and Vishal Jethwa posed with Rani Mukerji.

Instagram/Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa shared other selfies featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mardaani 3 director Abhiraj Minawala.

Mardaani 3 Controversy

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has been embroiled in the "Missing Girls" claim controversy in recent days.

A day after Delhi Police clarified there was no surge in missing persons in the national capital, police on Friday said the panic around the reported spike in such cases in Delhi was being peddled through "paid promotion".

According to sources, these claims emerged from film promotion on missing children. Now, a Reddit video has joined the dots, alleging that Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 is the film behind this missing persons report.

According to production banner Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 focuses on "a new issue of how young girls aged 8-9 years from low-income groups are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country". Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film released in theatres on January 30. Mardaani 3, the latest chapter in the cop franchise Mardaani, has earned Rs 26 crore in a week.

When NDTV reached out to the production house, a YRF spokesperson said, "Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3's promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this, and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course."

The Viral "800 People Missing In Delhi" Claim

According to official Delhi Police data accessed by PTI, 807 people went missing between 1 and January 15. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors and 616 were adults.

Delhi Police issued a clarification on Thursday, saying, "There is no need to panic over the rumours being spread regarding missing persons, especially the disappearance of children. There has been no increase in missing persons cases compared to previous years."

The same day, a Redditor put out a video, claiming it all started in Mumbai a few days ago, around the release of Mardaani 3. He alleged that "unverified WhatsApp forwards" about missing or kidnapped children were doing the rounds on social media and that influencers were paid to promote the "missing girls" claim-something nipped in the bud by Mumbai Police.

Other internet users also started wondering if it was about Mardaani 3.

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3, inspired by true events, sees Rani Mukerji reprise her role as the no-nonsense, tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Delhi. According to the makers, Shivani Shivaji Roy is "a daredevil cop who risks her life to save 93 young missing girls in a race against time."

The trailer carries the text: "In a country that worships goddesses, thousands of daughters go missing every week."

Mardaani 3 also stars Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala.

