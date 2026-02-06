<i>Mardaani 3</i> Not Behind Viral 'Missing Girls' Posts In Delhi: Makers

The makers of Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, have denied the allegations levelled against them for running a paid PR campaign through reports of missing people in Delhi.

Responding to the same, a YRF (Yash Raj Films) spokesperson said in a statement, "Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3's promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this, and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course."

According to production banner Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 focuses on "a new issue of how young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country". Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film released in theatres on January 30. Mardaani 3, the latest chapter in the cop franchise Mardaani, has earned Rs 26 crore in a week.

Official Police Statement

On Friday, the Delhi Police took to their X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals."

The Viral "800 People Missing In Delhi" Claim

According to official Delhi Police data accessed by PTI, previously, it was reported in the media that the Delhi Police had lodged missing persons reports for 807 people, which was an average of 54 cases per day. The reported missing numbers mentioned 509 women and girls and 298 men. Among them, 191 were minors and 616 were adults; police had traced 235 individuals, and 572 cases remained untraced in that period.

The report further explains that in 2025, the missing number recorded was an astounding 24,500 people, with women accounting for more than 60% of cases. What's even more terrifying is that over 9,000 cases remained unresolved by year-end.

हम यह स्पष्ट करना चाहते है कि गुमशुदगी, विशेषकर बच्चों के लापता होनें को लेकर फैलायी जा रही अफवाहों से घबराने की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।



विगत वर्षों की तुलना में गुमशुदगी के मामलों में वृद्धि नहीं हुई है।



दिल्ली पुलिस त्वरित जांच व कार्रवाई के साथ नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए… pic.twitter.com/WjV1MCoTEM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 5, 2026

Despite public concern over these numbers, the Delhi Police have clarified that there is no significant surge in 2026 cases compared with previous years' monthly averages (around 2,000 per month) and that the overall trend has been relatively stable.

The same day, a Redditor put out a video, claiming it all started in Mumbai a few days ago, around the release of Mardaani 3. He alleged that "unverified WhatsApp forwards" about missing or kidnapped children were doing the rounds on social media and that influencers were paid to promote the "missing girls" claim, something which was nipped in the bud by Mumbai Police.

Other Internet users also started wondering if it was about Mardaani 3.

Speculation About Missing People In Mumbai And Delhi

A few days ago, Mumbai Police issued a statement, saying, "Misinformation regarding missing and kidnapped children is being circulated by some handles. Such claims are denied, and FIRs are being registered against those spreading rumours and creating panic."

In his post, the Redditor then accused the filmmakers of allegedly planting the story about "807 people missing" in Delhi. Soon, the Delhi Police also assured citizens about their safety and security. In a video message, Sanjay Tyagi, Joint Commissioner of Police/Public Relations Officer, Delhi Police, on Thursday said: "There has been no increase in missing persons cases compared to previous years."

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3, inspired by true events, sees Rani Mukerji reprise her role as the no-nonsense, tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Delhi. According to the makers, Shivani Shivaji Roy is "a daredevil cop who risks her life to save 93 young missing girls in a race against time".

The trailer of the film carries the text that reads: "In a country that worships goddesses, thousands of daughters go missing every week."

Rani Mukerji, who won the National Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway last year, recently joined hands with the Delhi Police to protect girls and women in the national capital.

According to a press release, the actor also lent her support to a range of causes directed at protecting girls.

"Safety is not a privilege. It is a right, and no girl in this country should grow up learning fear before freedom. A society is judged by how it protects its women, and the police stand on the front line of that promise. Every uniform carries responsibility, courage, and compassion. When a woman steps out of her home, she should feel confident, not concerned, and the Delhi Police force is always vigilant to take care of every girl.

"The law stands with you steadfastly. The uniform stands with you like a protective cloak around you. A nation cannot move forward while its women look over their shoulders, and I salute Delhi Police for their dedication and resilience to keep girls and women safe across the national capital," Rani Mukerji had said in a previous statement.

In several Mardaani 3 pre-release interviews, Rani Mukerji has spoken about women's safety and security.

Mardaani 3 also stars Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala.

