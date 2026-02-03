<i>Mardaani 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Rani Mukerji's Film

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is continuing its steady run at the box office. The Abhiraj Minawala directorial has shown consistent hold through the week, with early estimates from Sacnilk suggesting that the film earned around Rs 2.15 crore on Day 4. This brings the film's total domestic collection to Rs 19.65 crore.

The drop from Day 3's Rs 7.25 crore performance is expected, given the weekday factor. In terms of occupancy, Mardaani 3 remained stable, recording an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.27% on its first Monday.

The morning shows witnessed 6.24% occupancy, followed by 11.52% turnout for afternoon shows, 14.38% in the night shows and 12.92% in the morning shows, the report added. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR led with 597 shows at 12.25% occupancy, followed by Mumbai, which stood at 15.50% across 532 shows.

Mardaani 3 faced tough competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2 at the box office. The war drama has earned over Rs 280 crore within 11 days of its release.

Rani Mukerji reprises the role of ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of the Mardaani film series. The plot revolves around her quest to track down 93 young girls who have gone missing over a span of three months. The cast also includes Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles.

In an interview with IANS, the actress revealed what it's like to wear the uniform for the third time in Mardaani 3. She said, “I think it's a huge privilege and a huge honour for me to be playing one of them, a woman in uniform. Because of their life struggles, their stories, the challenges that they face in their day-to-day life, and the kind of crimes that they solve, I think they are extraordinary."

Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.