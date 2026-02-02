<i>Mardaani 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji's Film Sees An Upward Trend

Abhiraj Minawala's directorial Mardaani 3 opened in the theatres with a bang and has been receiving positive reviews. The movie featuring Rani Mukerji as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy is more fierce, fearless, and utterly commanding. On Sunday, the action-crime thriller minted Rs 7.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

After the first weekend collection, Mardaani 3 now stands at a total of Rs 17.50 crore - a remarkable earning of the movie in just three days from its release. Rani's fans can't stop heaping praise on her on-screen persona, leading to a Hindi Occupancy of 33.29% on February 1.

The movie witnessed a 49.80% occupancy in the evening shows, followed by 37.04% in the afternoon shows, 33.10% in the night shows and 13.23% in the morning shows, the report added. Region-wise, Pune recorded an occupancy of 45.00%, followed by 42.25% in Mumbai, 38.75% in Kolkata, 38.25% in Bhopal, and others.

Rani Mukerji On Playing A Police Officer

In a recent conversation, Rani Mukerji revealed what it's like to wear the uniform for the third time in the third instalment of the Mardaani film series. “I think it's a huge privilege and a huge honour for me to be playing one of them, a woman in uniform. Because of their life struggles, their stories, the challenges that they face in their day-to-day life, and the kind of crimes that they solve, I think they are extraordinary," she told IANS.

Mardaani 3 cast and crew

The action crime thriller also stars Janki Bodiwala as constable Fatima Anwar, who plays a pivotal role in assisting Shivani Roy in the investigation, and Prajesh Kashyap as Ramanujan, who initially appears as an NGO founder and a victim of the trafficking ring but later turns out to be the second mastermind behind the operation. Mallika Prasad Sinha plays the lead antagonist as Amma, who is described as a "creepy, psychopathic child trafficker". Other casts include Jisshu Sengupta as Dr Bikram Roy, Shivani's husband; Indraneel Bhattacharya as Indian Ambassador Sahu; Mikhail Yawalkar as Inspector Balwinder Singh Sodhi, and many more.

Ramchandani. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Artur Żurawski handled the cinematography for Mardaani 3, while the music was provided by John Stewart Eduri, and the editing was done by Yasha Ramchandani.