<i>Mardaani 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film Earns Rs 10 Crore

Mardaani 3 has registered a steady start at the box office, collecting Rs 10 crore within its first two days of release.

What's Happening

The crime action thriller, which arrived in cinemas on January 30, opened to encouraging numbers and recorded noticeable growth on Saturday.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film earned an estimated Rs 4 crore on Friday.

According to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, the collections rose to around Rs 6 crore on Saturday, taking the total nett collection to Rs 10 crore.

The third installment in the franchise has performed well despite competition at the box office.

Background

Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, continues its strong theatrical run and has already crossed the Rs 250 crore nett mark within nine days of release.

Even with the presence of a major war drama in theatres, Mardaani 3 has managed to maintain steady momentum.

Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film has also set a new benchmark within the franchise. It has surpassed the opening day numbers of Mardaani 2, which collected Rs 3.80 crore net on day one, and Mardaani, which opened at Rs 3.40 crore nett.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film holds additional significance as it coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30th year in the Indian film industry.

In Mardaani 3, Rani reprises her role as Shivani, who sets out to track down 93 young girls who have gone missing over a span of three months. She is joined in the film by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

