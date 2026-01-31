Salman Khan Reacts To Internet Trolling 'Romantic Look' In <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Teaser: "<i>Iss Sab Ka Koi Mathlab Hai Nahi</i>"

Salman Khan has finally responded to the trolling he faced after the teaser of Battle of Galwan was released. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. In the project, Salman will be seen portraying Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment while defending Indian territory.

Soon after the teaser dropped, a particular scene featuring Salman in uniform drew sharp criticism online. In the clip, his character is seen holding a wooden log and briefly smiling as the enemy prepares to attack. The expression did not sit well with a section of viewers, who felt it diluted the seriousness of the situation. Many took to X to troll the actor, calling the moment “romantic” and out of place in a war setting.

Now, nearly a month after the teaser's release, Salman Khan has finally addressed the criticism. While attending an ISPL event, the actor was seen chatting with former cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif. During the interaction, the cricketer asked Salman to recreate the same still from Battle of Galwan, handing him a bat in place of the wooden log.

Salman Khan struck the pose and responded to the trolls, explaining the intent behind the expression. He said that he is playing the role of a Colonel who understands the strength of his team and knows how to motivate his soldiers even in the face of an attack.

Salman Khan said, “Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya. Aur ye Colonel ka look hai, jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team waloon ko, apne jawanon ko kaise hosla dena hai. (Now, some might think this is a romantic look, but I am a Colonel. And this is the look of a Colonel, who understands how to encourage his team, his soldiers.)”

He then let out a roar, in the manner of a typical soldier, adding, “Iss sabka koi matlab hai nahi, iss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Toh aise hi chalta aaya hai aur aise hi chalta rahega, aap sabki dua se. (None of this is required. It has always been this way and it will continue to be, with all your blessings.)”

Battle of Galwan will hit cinema screens on April 17. The film stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.