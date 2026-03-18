'Patriotic <i>Naagins</i>' Saluting India's Rocket Launch In <i>Naagin 7</i> Leaves Internet In Stitches

Indian TV serials are known for their over-the-top drama and moments that often leave viewers amused. The latest show to grab attention is Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7. The supernatural drama, which is already popular for its shape-shifting serpent storyline, is now trending for a rather unusual patriotic scene.

Viral Clip From Naagin 7

A scene from the show featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who plays Ahana, and Alice Kaushik, who plays Bharani, has gone viral online. In the clip, the two characters, who are shape-shifting serpents, are seen in a patriotic moment.

The video shows the duo saluting while a rocket flies in the air. In the background, the national song Vande Mataram can be heard playing. The mix of mythology, patriotism, and dramatic visuals caught viewers' attention almost instantly.

Sharing the clip on X, a user joked, “First in my bloodline to see patriotic naagins. Peak Indian serial.”

First in my bloodline to see patriotic naagins. Peak Indian serial ????pic.twitter.com/hFyb7vGYLC — Ankit Pathak ???????? (@ankit_acerbic) March 17, 2026

A user wrote, “Parso dekha tha ye bahut hasi aayi thi. [I saw this the day before yesterday and it made me laugh a lot.]”

Parso Dekha tha ye bahut Hasi aayi thi ???? — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) March 18, 2026



Another one added, “Indian serials on another level.”

Indian serials on another level???????????? — ChaosTheory__ (@ChaosTheory__X) March 18, 2026



“Indian TV serials and their drama never ending love story (sic),” read a comment.

Indian TV serials and its drama never ending love story — VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) March 18, 2026

Someone joked, “Marvel who? We have patriotic naagins protecting the country. India is built differently.”

Marvel who?

We have patriotic naagins protecting the country

India is built different. — Suhani (@tiwarisuhani_11) March 18, 2026

“Wo rocket me in logo ne logic ko hi space me chod diya [They left logic behind in space with that rocket],” said a person.

Wo rocket me in logo ne Logic ko hi space me chhod Diya ???????????? — Darsh P (@darshanpdigital) March 18, 2026

Other than Priyanka and Alice, Naagin 7 features Eisha Singh as Ananta, Kanika Mann as Radhika, Sahil Uppal as Vikram, Aashish Kaul as Parmeet Suri, and Ribbhu Mehra as Karan Suri.