Pics: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Shares First Post Introducing Wife Kavya To The World

South star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas got married to his longtime partner Kavya Reddy on April 29. Days after the wedding, the actor shared the glimpses from the intimate ceremony on Instagram. He introduced Kavya as his ‘pellam' (wife) and ‘nippu' (fire) in the first post after the wedding.

The images featured the couple dressed in matching ivory and silver outfits. While the groom was decked in gold, his bride wore diamonds and what looked like pink sapphires. The couple twinned in gold and purple outfits for pre-wedding celebrations. In the photos, Sreenivas and Kavya were captured looking at each other lovingly and sharing intimate kisses.

In the caption, Sreenivas wrote, "In the midst of everything I've built, I found something far greater in the world, meet my wife. #Kavyaamma #kavyabellamkonda NA PELLAM NIPPU RA." For those unfamiliar, 'naa pellam nippu ra' nods to his popular line from the 2017 film Jaya Janaki Nayaka, where his character declares, “Nee kuthuru nippu ra” meaning “Your daughter is fire/fierce.”

Reacting to the post, actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Biggest congratulations lovelies! May you guys have a lifetime of love, togetherness and joy! Pictures speak a 1000 words, adorable!"

Sreenivas and Kavya hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on May 1. Celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Saikumar, Aadi, Shiva Kandukuri and Kajal Aggarwal attended the event. While Kavya dressed up in a sequinned silver lehenga, Sreenivas chose a dark suit with silver detailing.

Ahead of the wedding, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy hosted an intimate pre-wedding celebration with family. The actor posted glimpses from the event on Instagram, along with a heartfelt note for his then-fiancee. He penned, "To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can't wait for our forever together. With love, Your Sreeni.”

The couple, who knew each other through family circles, had been in a relationship for a few years. They got engaged in April 2026 in Hyderabad.