Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Marries Kavya Reddy In An Intimate Ceremony In Tirumala

South star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has married his longtime partner Kavya Reddy in a simple yet meaningful ceremony at Tirumala. Moving away from the usual lavish celebrity weddings, the couple chose a more traditional and spiritual setting for their big day.

The wedding took place late at night on April 29, with the muhurat set at 11:13 PM, as per a Pinkvilla report. Close family members and a few friends were present as the lovebirds followed age-old rituals.

Soon after, photos and videos from the ceremony began circulating online, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration. For the occasion, Sreenivas kept it classic in an ivory and gold outfit paired with traditional garlands and statement jewellery.

Kavya complemented the groom perfectly in a cream saree styled with temple jewellery and a mathapatti, keeping the look elegant and rooted in tradition. Their outfits were reportedly designed by Shravan Kumar, who blended heritage elements with a subtle modern feel.

Before the wedding, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy had a small pre-wedding gathering with family. Sreenivas also shared a few moments from that event on Instagram with a note for his ladylove.

It read, “To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can't wait for our forever together. With love, Your Sreeni.”

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While the wedding itself was low-key, the celebrations are not over yet. The couple is expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on May 1. The event is likely to bring together several names from the Telugu film industry along with close friends and well-wishers.