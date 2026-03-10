"Not An Engagement": Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Introduces Longtime Girlfriend Kavya Reddy At Intimate Family Event

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas recently dropped a “small family announcement” alongside his partner, Kavya Reddy. The post also garnered heartfelt reactions from his industry friends and fans.

On Instagram, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shared adorable moments with his longtime girlfriend Kavya Reddy. The duo had been in a relationship for several years before stepping into a new journey in their lives. In the pictures, the two looked gorgeous in coordinated pastel outfits. Besides being captured in several candid moments, in one of them, the son of veteran Telugu film producer Bellamkonda Suresh was also seen giving a peck on Kavya's head, serving pure couple goals.

In addition to their candid moments, the post also included a meaningful letter from the actor to his longtime girlfriend. Hinting at their “blessed” meeting, he penned, “To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world.”

He further expressed his gratitude towards Kavya, mentioning, “Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles!!” He ended the note with some lovely promises to the love of his life. “Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can't wait for our forever together,” the actor concluded with love, further revealing his sweet nickname given by Kavya, “Sreeni”.

Not only this, he clarified whether this was their engagement, adding, “And to everyone asking, this was not an engagement, just a small family announcement. The Celebrations are yet to begin, and the dates will be announced soon. Your love and support mean the world to me.”

Wishing Sreenivas and Kavya on their new journey, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Congratulations my dear. God bless you both.” Pragya Jaiswal, who starred in Daaku Maharaaj, added, “Congratulationsss.” Telugu star Kiran Macha, known for Mem Famous, Atharva and Ala Ninnu Cheri, extended his best wishes, “Congratulations anna.”

Srinivas Devagudi, widely known by his screen name Chintu, wrote, “Hearty congratulations Bhayyaaa!!” Shivam Malhotra, the Founder & CEO of Malsons Media and the Co-Founder of Kalakranti Media, mentioned, “Congratulations brother!!” Karan Singh Chhabra said, “What a great news ! Congratulations and lots of love.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's Kavacham and Sita co-star Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Biggest congratulations, dearest Sreenivas and Kavya! All our love!” To this, the actor responded, “Thank you, my favourite.”

Bharat Kanumuri, son of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, a prominent political figure from Andhra Pradesh, also took to his Instagram Stories and penned, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to my dear friend Sreenivas & Kavya.” Sreenivas reposted it, writing, “Thank you, my dear brother.”

Sreenivas and Kavya's small family gathering reportedly took place on March 8 in Hyderabad in the presence of several Telugu celebrities, including actress Samyuktha Menon and filmmakers Boyapati Srinu, Anil Ravipudi, and Gopichand Malineni.

The couple is expected to get married later this year.

