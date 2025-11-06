Kajal Aggarwal's Australia Trip To Yarra Valley With Husband Gautam Kitchlu: "Poetry In Motion"

Kajal Aggarwal is having a refreshing break at Australia's scenic Yarra Valley with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures offering a glimpse of the splendid experience she has had, surrounded by "rolling hills, sculpted vineyards, and that soft golden light"﻿.

She captioned the post, "A tranquil escape into the breathtaking Yarra Valley. A place that feels almost suspended in time. The rolling hills, sculpted vineyards, and that soft golden light made the entire landscape feel like poetry in motion."

On The Vineyard Experience In Australia

Further she elaborated on the experience at Levantine Hill Vineyard, "where architecture, art, and nature coexist in perfect harmony."

The caption continued, "@levantinehill was an experience in itself where architecture, art, and nature coexist in perfect harmony. I was completely taken by how thoughtfully everything is designed-elegant yet warm. As someone who loves beautiful interiors and thoughtful decor, every space here felt like stepping into a story. Every corner, texture, and detail inspires awe."

"At @chandonaus, I found a different kind of magic-a modern, airy charm that instantly lifts your spirit. The manicured gardens, the sweeping valley views, and the understated sophistication made it the perfect place to simply pause and soak it all in," concluded the actress.

On Her Trip Being About Stillness

Kajal Aggarwal expressed gratitude for the stillness she experienced and how it was a reminder to slow down.

She also laughed as she mentioned that she was the only teetotaler in the vineyard.

"This day was about stillness more than anything, a reminder to slow down, to appreciate the artistry around me, and to find joy in simplicity. A truly special part of my journey, where everything felt calm, beautiful, and deeply alive," concluded Kajal Aggarwal.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari alongside Balakrishna and also as Goddess Parvathi in Kannappa.