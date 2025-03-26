Kajal Aggarwal Looks Like A Million Bucks In A Glitzy Silver Top And Black Skirt

Kajal Aggarwal's fashion offerings are a mix of opulent lehengas, cocktail-ready dresses and much more.

The actress is making a case for party dressing with her latest look and we are taking notes.

She indeed looked ready for an evening soiree in her stunning glitzy look. She slipped into a blingy silver top that featured a strappy pattern and a chic square neckline. Her fashion pairing was on point as she teamed it up with a black maxi skirt that featured a figure-grazing pattern and a monochrome style.

Minimal accessories with sleek studs and bracelets were a perfect choice to balance out her look. Kajal's makeup game was on point too with a soft smokey eyes, dewy base and subtly blushed cheeks. She topped the look with mascara-laden eyes and glossy pink lips. She left her tresses loose to complete her style.

