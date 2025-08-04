Malaika Arora Shares The Profound Benefits Of Surya Namaskar, Calls It A "Sacred Mantra" For Wellness

Malaika Arora is a well-known Bollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast who often shares glimpses of her fitness routine on her Instagram. In a recent post, the Bollywood diva shared the profound benefits of Surya Namaskar, which is a series of 12 yoga postures. She performed the yoga asana and showcased a step-by-step method to perform the yoga asana.

Malaika Arora Performs Surya Namaskar

Malaika Arora shared a video of herself performing all 12 asanas, back to back. Here's a breakdown of this yoga pose:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)

3. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

5. Dandasana (Stick Pose / Plank)

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Salute)

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

8. Parvatasana (Mountain Pose)

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

10. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)

11. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)

12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Benefits Of Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is one of the most effective yoga asanas. Explaining why performing Surya Namaskar is beneficial for everyone, Malaika Arora wrote in the caption, "Surya Namaskar is not just a physical practice, it's a sacred mantra.

"Each breath attunes you to solar energy, awakening your Sushumna Nadi (Right nostril or sun), dissolving inner fog, and syncing your rhythm with nature's eternal flow. Done with awareness, it becomes a moving prayer - a daily offering to the light within and around you."

According to Healthline, Surya Namasakar or Sun Salutations can help you in more ways than one. It helps you connect you with your breath, offers benefits for your heart health, reduces stress, and improves overall health. While it offers many health benefits, it is important to perform it the right way.

(With inputs from IANS)