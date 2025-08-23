Malaika Arora's Secret To Longevity: "Sleep On Time, Barely Party, Wake Up Early"

For Malaika Arora, the key to longevity is a disciplined lifestyle. The actress, who is a staunch practitioner of holistic well-being, has followed this rule not just as an adult but even since her childhood days. No, we are not making these claims; the fit-and-fab diva has revealed it herself.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora shared, “When I was in college, even then I was very particular. Extremely. I was particular about eating good food and working out daily. I was always like that. I never took anything for granted.”

Malaika Arora was so focused on her routine that even her sister, Amrita Arora, sometimes urged her to have fun. "My sister would be like, 'What are you doing? You're a young person, go out, enjoy yourself, go party.' I never did any of that. I'd sleep on time, barely party, wake up early, and work out. My water therapy, I'd do all of those things even back then," she said.

The 51-year-old added, "You may think I'm exaggerating, but that's how I've been. I think that's been a part of my life and my journey throughout. We need to tweak certain aspects because we've to present a certain image, and we require a PR team to support you. I've made these changes."

Malaika Arora also emphasised that going to the gym alone would not make a difference. "After returning home, you don't care, sleep at 3 am, this doesn't work. You've to maintain a certain lifestyle, that's what will give you a certain longevity. Having said that, I appreciate somebody who can just show up. You can get up and go for 20 minutes and hit the gym, walk, or run," she said

On a concluding note, Malaika reflected on the power of being grateful. "Showing up every day, waking up, being grateful for a new day, I'm somebody who truly values that. We take so much for granted. I'm somebody who has a routine, and I'm particular about it. No matter what, I'm going to workout in the morning. I feel it sets the tone for the day. I feel I'm far more productive, I can achieve a lot more."

May Malaika Arora continue to inspire us today, tomorrow, and every day.