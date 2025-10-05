Malaika Arora Shares 6 Gentle Stretches Your Body "Will Thank You For"

Malaika Arora is someone who can make fitness look fun and effortless. From early morning yoga sessions to power-packed gym routines, dance workouts, and even simple stretches, the actor keeps herself moving every single day.

On Saturday, Malaika Arora shared an Instagram post that was perfect for anyone looking for something simple yet effective. She shared "6 soothing stretches for everyday ease" that can relax your body in an instant.

Malaika Arora demonstrated stretches like cat and cow, 90-90 hip, puppy pose, pigeon forward, cobra, and frog. The post is basically a mini guide for loosening up tight muscles, improving flexibility and giving your body some much-needed ease after a long day.

In her caption, Malaika Arora wrote, "6 gentle moves your body will thank you for."

Malaika Arora Approved Stretches

Inspired by Malaika Arora's post? Here is how you can try all these stretches at home:

1. Cat And Cow: Start on all fours, hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale and arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (cow). Exhale, round your spine, tuck your chin and tailbone (cat). Repeat.

2. 90-90 Hip: Sit on the floor with both knees bent at 90-degree angles, one leg in front and the other to the side, forming a Z-like shape. Keep your hips squared and lean forward gently over the front leg. Repeat.

3. Puppy Pose: Start on all fours and walk your hands forward while keeping your hips above your knees. Lower your chest to the floor and let your forehead touch the mat.

4. Pigeon Forward: From plank or downward dog, bring one knee forward and place it behind your hands with your shin slightly angled. Stretch the other leg back and fold forward over your front leg.

5. Cobra Pose: Lie face down with hands under shoulders. Press through your palms, lifting your chest off the floor, keeping elbows slightly bent. Keep your shoulders away from your ears.

6. Frog Pose: Start on all fours, then widen your knees while keeping your feet flat and toes pointing outwards. Slowly lower your hips back.

Give these stretches a try and let your body feel the difference - your muscles will thank you. However, do not forget to check with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your fitness routine.