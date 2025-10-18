Mallika Sherawat Eases Into The Day With Yoga Stretches

Mallika Sherawat is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her Instagram timeline is proof. The actress often shares moments from her yoga and gym sessions. In a video shared on Instagram, Mallika Sherawat was seen performing yoga stretches.

Mallika Sherawat also performed some standing side bend stretches in the same video. The actress repeated the process quite a few times. Advising her fans to start their day with yoga stretches, the actress said, "Long stretch to begin your day. It's gentle on your body and gets the energy moving."

The side note read, "Ease into the day with these gentle yoga stretches."

Watch the video here:

Here are all the benefits of starting your day with yoga stretches:

1. Increases focus and mental clarity

According to NIH, starting your day with mindful movement and breathing helps clear mental fog and improve alertness. It helps regulate hormones and improves blood flow and oxygenation to the brain, which sharpens your concentration for the rest of the day.

2. Reduces stress and anxiety

Morning yoga helps to lower the body's stress hormone, cortisol. By focusing on breathwork and mindfulness, you can activate your parasympathetic nervous system, leading to a calmer and more serene day.

3. Improves flexibility and eases stiffness

Yoga stretches are excellent for alleviating the stiffness and aches that can occur after a night's sleep. By regularly lengthening muscles and joints, you can increase your range of motion and overall flexibility.

4. Boosts energy levels and mood

Morning yoga can provide a natural energy boost that is more sustainable than coffee. The movements and deep breathing invigorate your body by increasing oxygen flow and circulation. They also trigger the release of feel-good endorphins to promote a more positive outlook.

5. Supports better digestion and metabolism

Certain yoga poses, particularly twists and forward bends, help stimulate your digestive organs and encourage proper function. Practising on an empty stomach can kickstart your metabolism and supports better digestion for the rest of the day.

