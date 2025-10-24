"No Tea Or Coffee, Vegan Diet": Mallika Sherawat Reveals Food Secrets Behind Her Toned Body At 49

It's Mallika Sherawat's birthday, and we can't deny how fit the diva looks at 49. But the road to fitness is not a cakewalk. In fact, one has to give up on their favourite cake, beverages, desserts, and delicacies.

While the actor advocates for cruelty-free living and animal rights, she inspires fitness buffs struggling to achieve a toned body. She has been a vegan for many years and often shares her food adventures on Instagram.

"I Don't Eat Desserts," Says Mallika Sherawat

Since Sherawat is a vegan, her meals primarily comprise green salads, juicy fruits, and Thai curries (with plant-based milk base). It's a no-brainer that she avoid dairy and any other animal-based product.

"I'm a vegan, so I don't take any animal products or any dairy products. So it means no milk, no lassi, no paneer, no cheese. My breakfast is usually a lot of fresh fruits, mango is my favourite food, I don't drink tea or coffee, and I don't eat roti. Sometimes, I don't eat a lot of desserts, also," she said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2020.

"Gosh, I eat only dates for dessert. You will think I'm such a cow, but I don't eat dessert. A lot of dates," she added while joking.

"I Like Bhindi," Says Mallika Sherawat

Many people are still under the misconception that vegans have limited options when it comes to dishes, but if you are open to experimentation, there is no limit.

"I like bhindi a lot. Bhindi, of course, I prefer it in a vegetable form, in a cooked form, but a lot of green salads and avocado. I like a lot of avocado also. I like Thai green curry because that's made with coconut milk, and it has the right kind of spices," she said.

