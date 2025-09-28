Mallika Sherawat's Fitness Secret Is An Age-Old Practise That Keeps Her In Shape At 48

Mallika Sherawat has always been a fitness icon. From her toned physique to her consistent workout routine, she has inspired many to take their health seriously. The actress believes in staying active, not just for the body but also for the mind.

Mallika Sherawat's Fitness Secret

Earlier this month, Mallika Sherawat treated us with some much-needed workout inspiration as she was seen practising Iyengar yoga. In the video, she began with Rope Salabhasana (Rope Locust Pose). This started with a prone backbend and then transitioned into a semi-inversion where the ropes supported her pelvis and chest.

After that, Mallika Sherawat moved into Supported Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose). Here, she placed a yoga block under her sacrum for stability. To add more comfort and safety, a folded mat was kept under her shoulders. This setup allowed her to stay in the pose longer without strain. Her arms stretched down, feet pressed against the wall, and the alignment looked perfect.

What Is Iyengar Yoga?

Iyengar yoga is a style of yoga developed by B.K.S. Iyengar. It focuses on precision, alignment and the use of props like belts, blocks and ropes. These props help practitioners hold poses for longer, even if they are beginners or dealing with stiffness. Unlike fast-paced yoga forms, Iyengar yoga emphasises detail and control.

5 Iyengar Yoga Poses You Should Try

If Mallika Sherawat's fitness video inspired you, here are 5 Iyengar yoga poses you should try:

1. Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose With Block)

A block under the hand helps you get the right alignment. This pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hips and opens the chest. With the block's support, you avoid leaning too far and can hold the pose longer.

2. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend With Strap)

Here, a strap around the feet helps you fold forward without rounding the spine too much. It gives a deep stretch to the hamstrings and back. The strap keeps the pose safe, especially if you are not very flexible.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog With Wall Support)

You can practice this pose using a wall or blocks. It lengthens the spine, strengthens the arms, and stretches the hamstrings. The wall support helps beginners find better alignment without straining.

4. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose With Bolster)

Using a bolster under the back, this pose opens the chest and hips deeply. It is especially helpful for relaxation and stress relief. With props, the body feels supported, allowing the mind to fully rest.

5. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)

This simple inversion involves resting your legs against a wall while lying flat on the ground. It improves blood flow, relaxes the lower back, and reduces fatigue. Many people find it deeply calming and restorative.