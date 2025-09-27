Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In Romania If They Earn Rs 78,000 But There's A Catch

Romania may be famous for being the Land of Dracula but it is also a land of opportunities that offer a permanent residency. If you have always wanted to live and work amidst castles, misty mountains and breathtaking views, Romania is offering a permanent residency that allows you to live and work in the country for a long time.
Romania's PR allows all non-EU/EEA citizens, including Indians to live , work, and study in the country, but you have to live and work there for at least five years, which plays a pivotal role in getting PR.
Who Is Eligible
You can apply for Romania's PR if you:
- A non-EU/EEA citizen
- Have lived in Romania for at least 5 continuous years with a valid temporary residence permit
- Must demonstrate a stable and legal income of at least 750 euros per month
- A valid health insurance
- Proof of legal accommodation in Romania
- Knowledge of the Romania language
- Are not a threat to national security or public order.
How To Apply
Step 1: The first step to getting a Romanian PR is to live there for 5 years on a valid temporary residence permit.
Step 2: Once you know that you are eligible, gather all the required documents to file your application:
- A valid passport
- Valid temporary residence permit
- Proof of legal residence/accommodation in Romania
- Proof of stable and legal income
- Health insurance coverage proof
- Marriage certificate or family relationship is applicable
- Evidence of Romanian language proficiency
- Any additional documents required by the General Inspectorate for Immigration.
Step 3: Submit your application for permanent residence to Romanian embassy in India.
Step 4: Pay the administration fee for the permanent residence application, which is 14 euros (approximately Rs 1,447). Additional fees may apply based on specific processes or circumstances.
Step 5: Wait for the application to get processed, which may take up to 6 months but the time period may vary.
Step 6: Once approved, you will receive the permanent residence card valid for 5-10 years based on your application.
This is how an individual can apply for a Romanian PR, but if you are applying with a family member, you will have to meet other criteria and there are separate procedures. Make sure you check the criteria on the official website before applying for a PR.
