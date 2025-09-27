Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In Romania If They Earn Rs 78,000 But There's A Catch

Romania may be famous for being the Land of Dracula but it is also a land of opportunities that offer a permanent residency. If you have always wanted to live and work amidst castles, misty mountains and breathtaking views, Romania is offering a permanent residency that allows you to live and work in the country for a long time.

Romania's PR allows all non-EU/EEA citizens, including Indians to live , work, and study in the country, but you have to live and work there for at least five years, which plays a pivotal role in getting PR.

Who Is Eligible

You can apply for Romania's PR if you:

A non-EU/EEA citizen

Have lived in Romania for at least 5 continuous years with a valid temporary residence permit

Must demonstrate a stable and legal income of at least 750 euros per month

A valid health insurance

Proof of legal accommodation in Romania

Knowledge of the Romania language

Are not a threat to national security or public order.

How To Apply

Step 1: The first step to getting a Romanian PR is to live there for 5 years on a valid temporary residence permit.

Step 2: Once you know that you are eligible, gather all the required documents to file your application:

A valid passport

Valid temporary residence permit

Proof of legal residence/accommodation in Romania

Proof of stable and legal income

Health insurance coverage proof

Marriage certificate or family relationship is applicable

Evidence of Romanian language proficiency

Any additional documents required by the General Inspectorate for Immigration.

Step 3: Submit your application for permanent residence to Romanian embassy in India.

Step 4: Pay the administration fee for the permanent residence application, which is 14 euros (approximately Rs 1,447). Additional fees may apply based on specific processes or circumstances.

Step 5: Wait for the application to get processed, which may take up to 6 months but the time period may vary.

Step 6: Once approved, you will receive the permanent residence card valid for 5-10 years based on your application.

This is how an individual can apply for a Romanian PR, but if you are applying with a family member, you will have to meet other criteria and there are separate procedures. Make sure you check the criteria on the official website before applying for a PR.