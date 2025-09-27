Advertisement

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In Romania If They Earn Rs 78,000 But There's A Catch

Romania's Permanent Residency allows you to live and work in the country

Read Time: 2 mins
Romania may be famous for being the Land of Dracula but it is also a land of opportunities that offer a permanent residency. If you have always wanted to live and work amidst castles, misty mountains and breathtaking views, Romania is offering a permanent residency that allows you to live and work in the country for a long time.  

Romania's PR allows all non-EU/EEA citizens, including Indians to live , work, and study in the country, but you have to live and work there for at least five years, which plays a pivotal role in getting PR.

Who Is Eligible 

You can apply for Romania's PR if you: 

  • A non-EU/EEA citizen
  • Have lived in Romania for at least 5 continuous years with a valid temporary residence permit 
  • Must demonstrate a stable and legal income of at least 750 euros per month
  • A valid health insurance
  • Proof of legal accommodation in Romania 
  • Knowledge of the Romania language 
  • Are not a threat to national security or public order. 

How To Apply

Step 1: The first step to getting a Romanian PR is to live there for 5 years on a valid temporary residence permit. 
Step 2: Once you know that you are eligible, gather all the required documents to file your application: 

  • A valid passport
  • Valid temporary residence permit
  • Proof of legal residence/accommodation in Romania
  • Proof of stable and legal income
  • Health insurance coverage proof
  • Marriage certificate or family relationship is applicable
  • Evidence of Romanian language proficiency
  • Any additional documents required by the General Inspectorate for Immigration.

Step 3: Submit your application for permanent residence to Romanian embassy in India. 
Step 4: Pay the administration fee for the permanent residence application, which is 14 euros (approximately Rs 1,447). Additional fees may apply based on specific processes or circumstances.
Step 5: Wait for the application to get processed, which may take up to 6 months but the time period may vary. 
Step 6: Once approved, you will receive the permanent residence card valid for 5-10 years based on your application. 

This is how an individual can apply for a Romanian PR, but if you are applying with a family member, you will have to meet other criteria and there are separate procedures. Make sure you check the criteria on the official website before applying for a PR. 

