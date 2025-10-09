Egypt Offers Permanent Residency Applications For Rs 13,500

If you've been daydreaming about sipping mint tea by the Nile or wandering through Cairo's historic lanes with something more permanent than a tourist visa, here's some good news, Egypt is opening its doors to long-term residents, and Indians are very much invited.

What

Egypt's permanent residency (or at least its version of it) now includes several practical routes that range from work and study visas to the increasingly popular residence-by-investment programme-think of it as Egypt's golden visa.

While Egypt doesn't hand out a "forever" card on day one, long-duration renewable permits easily give you the same comfort, without the red tape of constant short stays.

Residency By Investment: The Golden Ticket

The easiest-and most talked about-pathway is through property investment.

You can buy real estate worth around USD 50,000 for a one-year permit, USD 1,00,000 for three years, or USD 2,00,000 for a renewable five-year residence.

The property needs to be registered in the Egyptian real estate registry, and funds must be transferred from abroad.

On top of that, expect a government filing fee of roughly USD 150 per application or renewal, plus additional fees for each family member's card.

For those looking to go all in, Egypt also runs a citizenship-by-investment route.

It's more expensive, but far quicker. Options include a USD 2,50,000 non-refundable treasury contribution, a USD 300,000 real estate purchase, or a USD 3,50,000 business investment plus a USD 1,00,000 donation.

Each option comes with a fixed government fee of USD 10,000. Add professional and documentation costs, and you're looking at an overall outlay comfortably in the mid-five figures in USD.

Other Ways To Stay Longer

If you'd rather not invest big, you can still live in Egypt through more traditional routes.

Work and study visas are both renewable and come with relatively modest government fees of about USD 150, plus employer or institution-related charges in the low Egyptian pound thousands.

Family reunification and marriage to Egyptian citizens are also valid pathways, though with specific legal caveats.

The Fine Print

Do remember that Egypt's "permanent residency" is usually achieved through consistent renewals, not a one-time lifetime permit. That said, long-term residents who invest, work, or marry locally can eventually apply for naturalisation under Egypt's nationality laws.