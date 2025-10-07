How Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In Barbados

If you have always dreamt of waking up to the sound of turquoise waters lapping on beautiful beaches, Barbados is the place to explore. This easternmost Caribbean island country is known for its stunning turquoise beaches, vibrant culture, and island spirit. Not only is Barbados a beautiful place, but it also has a stable economy, excellent infrastructure, and a high quality of life.

If you want to live in Barbados, you can now apply for permanent residency, and here's everything you need to know.

How To Get Permanent Residency In Barbados

Barbados offers permanent residency through the Special Entry and Residence Permit (SERP) programme, which is an investment-based residency scheme similar to a golden visa. Depending on the investment and category, it allows you to live - and in some cases work - in Barbados for as long as you maintain eligibility.

Indefinite Permanent Residency: To be eligible, you need to invest a minimum of USD 2 million in Barbados's economy and have a personal net worth of at least USD 5 million (Rs Rs 44.35 crore approximately). This permit does not require renewal.

To be eligible, you need to invest a minimum of USD 2 million in Barbados's economy and have a personal net worth of at least USD 5 million (Rs Rs 44.35 crore approximately). This permit does not require renewal. Renewable Permanent Residency: You need to invest at least USD 300,000 or Rs 2.66 crore approximately (usually in real estate) sourced from outside Barbados. This residency is renewable every five years.

Who Can Apply

Foreign nationals, including Indians, are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have a clean criminal record.

Proof of legally obtained wealth is required.

Applicants must demonstrate the financial ability to support themselves and any dependents without relying on public funds.

Family members, including spouse and minor children, can be included.

Children over 18 can be included if enrolled in university and financially dependent on the applicant.

Investment funds must come from outside Barbados.

How To Apply

Step 1: Make an investment in real estate, business, securities, or a fund.

Step 2: Prepare all the necessary documents, including:

A valid passport

Police certificates of character for all family members over 16

Evidence of property ownership in Barbados

Proof of financial status

Medical examination forms

Marriage certificate if applicable

Birth certificates of dependents if applicable

Four passport-sized photos

Step 3: Apply through Barbados Immigration authorities or authorised agents for the Special Entry and Residence Permit (SERP). You will also have to pay the application fee.

Step 4: After submitting your application and documents, it may take several weeks to months for your application to be reviewed and for you to receive a status update.

Step 5: Once your application is approved, you will receive the SERP.

While these are the common steps to apply for permanent residency in Barbados, it is advisable to check with an expert or the official Barbados Immigration website for any updates or more information.