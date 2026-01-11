Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sabyasachi Gold And Diamond Jewellery At A Pre-Golden Globes Party

Jennifer Lopez has always been a trendsetter. The American singer-actor turns heads with her style wherever she goes. At the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Pre-Golden Globes party, JLo once again stole the spotlight in a deep red gown that oozed glamour. While the dress perfectly complemented Jennifer, it was her choice of jewellery that caught everyone's eye. JLo wore a statement necklace and earrings from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

The official handle of Sabyasachi dropped photos of Jennifer Lopez in her striking outfit and accessories. The dark colours of the jewels went perfectly with JLo's red Zuhair Murad couture gown featuring a sheer skirt and beaded design.

Jennifer Lopez In Sabyasachi High Jewellery

The 56-year-old opted for an 18k gold necklace. The statement piece was crafted with rubellite and amethyst, as well as brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds. She paired the piece with 18k gold earrings featuring rubellite, old mine cut and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds. A matching ring graced her hand.

As for her gown, the Kiss of the Spider Woman actor's ensemble was part of Zuhair Murad's Fall-Winter 2025 couture collection. A tribute to Hollywood's golden age, the collection features dazzling embroidery, warm winter colours and sharp yet graceful tailoring. JLo's sheer, beaded gown featured intricate embellishments that added dramatic movement as she posed.

Jennifer Lopez And Sabyasachi

This is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez has worn jewellery by Sabyasachi. In 2024, she chose two dazzling bracelets from the Indian high jewellery brand for the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked. The colourful accessories featured emeralds and stones in different hues. The Waiting for Tonight singer also threw in a few statement rings. The jewellery complemented Jennifer's cutout dress by Zuhair Murad. The intricate beadwork, halter neckline, and cutouts on both sides made the brown and cream ensemble stand out.

In September 2024, Jennifer Lopez once again went in for Sabyasachi as her jewellery brand of choice at the Golden Globes party during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024.

The singer-actor chose earrings, a cuff and a ring from Sabyasachi to complement her sheer midi dress by Chloe. The ensemble featured a sheer bust, a round neckline, full-length sleeves, ruffled skirt details and an asymmetrical hem. She finished off the look with matching nude-heeled boots. For accessories, JLo chose a mini white clutch.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads In Custom Manish Malhotra Saree At Netra Mantena And Vamsi Gadiraju's Udaipur Wedding