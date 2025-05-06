Met Gala 2025: Tiger Cane To Tailored Perfection, Shah Rukh Khan In Sabyasachi's Version Of "Black Dandy"

The one and only Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala 2025 debut. And, we can't keep calm. After all, it's ‘King Khan' we are talking about. Adhering to this year's theme — Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the superstar owned the red carpet in a classic all-black ensemble from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi. Striding with his signature swag, King Khan truly commanded attention and how.

Shah Rukh Khan emanated maharaja core vibes in a floor-length, elongated coat. Crafted from Tasmanian superfine wool, the attire weaved luxury with heritage craftsmanship, exuding a regal aura that echoed timeless sartorial elegance. Padded shoulders and wide lapel collars added to the functionality, coupled with striking orbs of black buttons, the coat stood as a powerful statement of authority and grace.

The single-breasted number came with an engraved design on one side. Monogrammed, star-shaped Japanese horn buttons served as subtle nods to artistry. Shah Rukh Khan teamed the hand-canvassed coat with a matching crepe de chine silk shirt. The V-neck wonder offered a sensual undertone to the royal outfit. A not-so-fitted drape delivered the right amount of contrast to the coat's structured silhouette, rendering a look that was refreshingly modern.

Not taking a detour from the colour palette, Shah Rukh Khan slipped into a pair of equally brilliant superfine wool trousers. The straight-fit bottom wear was tailored to perfection, falling seamlessly over polished black leather shoes. A pleated satin kamarbandh completed King Khan's boderline chic avatar with an old-world charm.

In terms of accessories, Shah Rukh Khan resorted to multi-layered junk jewellery. The show-stealer, however, was the K-engraved neck chain, capturing the superstar's legacy. After all, a King should always wear his crown — even if it is in the form of a gleaming initial draped across his chest. Uber-cool black shades, statement silver rings and a striking watch rounded off the look, adding layers of contemporary swag to the royal aesthetic .

The Bengal Tiger Head Cane, crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut, and brilliant cut diamonds, served as the perfect finishing touch to Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala ensemble