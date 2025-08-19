Lakme Fashion Week 2025 Delhi Edition To Take Place From October 8-12

The 25th edition of Lakmē Fashion Week (LFW) in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will return to New Delhi from October 8 to 12, marking a milestone in the platform's 25-year journey.

The LFW, a bi-annual fashion week that takes place in Delhi and Mumbai, hosted the Mumbai edition earlier this year, marking the beginning of the platform's 25th anniversary celebrations with a gala tribute to its legacy.

Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē India, shared, "Lakmē Fashion Week has stood at the forefront of shaping the narrative of Indian fashion and beauty for over a quarter of a century.”

She continues that the new season will honour that legacy but also evolve it with fresh ideas and a commitment to innovation. Just like every other edition, the aim is to set benchmarks, launch talent, and reimagine global fashion.

The celebration will now move to Delhi to celebrate some of the most influential designers and India's rich and diverse craftsmanship. The event is a testament to the platform's impact on the creative economy and India's evolving global style narrative.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, shared, "We are delighted to bring this landmark fashion event back to the capital this October. At FDCI, the business of fashion remains a key agenda. Our constant endeavour is to create platforms that empower designers, open new markets, and drive meaningful engagement between creativity and commerce."

Organised by Lakmē, Reliance Brands Ltd., and FDCI, LFW is considered India's premier fashion platform, which showcases designs from leading designers and often sets industry trends. The names of the expected designers have not been revealed yet.