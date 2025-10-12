Sahher Bambba Turns Showstopper For Designer Richa Khemka At Lakme Fashion Week

Sahher Bambba is having quite a moment. After impressing audiences with her performance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, on Netflix, the actress has quickly become one to watch. Her confident on-screen presence and effortless charm are earning her praise, but it is the star's growing fashion game that is truly setting her apart.

Carrying that same energy to the runway, Sahher Bambba recently walked for designer Richa Khemka at Lakme Fashion Week 2025. She turned muse for the designer's latest collection titled Vantage. The collection drew attention for its modern silhouettes and textural play, and Sahher Bambba embodied that mood to perfection.

For her showstopper look, Sahher Bambba wore a striking strapless dress that balanced structure with softness. The bodice, crafted in an ivory tone, featured intricate texturing and beadwork that created looked like a corset. It cinched neatly at the waist before flowing into a dramatic, voluminous black velvet skirt-like design.

The contrast between the plush black fabric and the textured ivory fit gave the look an old-school glamour with a modern twist. The asymmetric drape and clean lines lent it an edge that felt both confident and feminine.

Hairstylist Madhav Trehan opted for a soft, pulled-back bun with face-framing tendrils. The hair allowed Sahher Bambba's sharp features to take centre stage. Makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant created a glowy, camera-ready base with subtle contouring, defined brows, and a warm nude lip. The eye makeup, softly smoked with winged liner and fluttery lashes, added just the right amount of drama.

Keeping the focus on the ensemble, Sahher Bambba accessorised with minimal diamond jewellery. The actress chose a delicate necklace, statement rings, and a bracelet that added sparkle without talking away the spotlight from the dress.

With every appearance, Sahher Bambba continues to cement her place as one of Bollywood's most promising new fashion voices.