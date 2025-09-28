<i>The Bads of Bollywood</i> Fame Sahher Bambba Takes The Fitness Bar Up A Notch With Her Latest Pull-Up Workout

Sahher Bambba is making waves everywhere after the release of her Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood which also stars Lakshya in the lead role and directed by Aryan Khan.

While Sahher's on-screen presence is winning hearts, she has also been giving her fans some serious fitness inspiration. She recently dropped a video to serve some weekend fitness goals, and it immediately grabbed attention.

Sahher Bambba's Fitness Routine

In the video, Sahher was doing pull-ups using a resistance band. She stood on the band, which was looped around the pull-up bar, and pulled herself up while her trainer helped stabilise the movement.

The band makes the exercise smoother and easier, especially if you are still building strength.

Benefits of Assisted pull-ups

Assisted pull-ups are perfect if you want to strengthen your upper body without overstraining yourself. This exercise targets your back, shoulders, arms and core. The resistance band reduces the amount of body weight you need to lift, making the motion manageable while still effective. Over time, you will notice stronger muscles, improved grip and better overall posture.

5 Types of Pull-Ups to Try

If Sahher Bambba's Instagram video inspired you, here are 5 different types of pull-ups that you can add to your routine:

1. Standard Pull-Up: Grab the bar with your palms facing away from you. Pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar, then lower yourself down slowly and with control.

2. Chin-Up: For this one, your palms face toward you. Pull yourself up until your chin reaches the bar. This variation targets your biceps more while still working your back.

3. Wide Grip Pull-Up: Place your hands wider than shoulder-width apart. Pull yourself up slowly and lower back down. This version hits your lats more, helping to create that toned, V-shaped back.

4. Commando Pull-Up: Place your hands close together on the bar, one in front of the other, like a commando grip. As you pull up, move your head to one side of the bar, then alternate to the other. This is a fun way to challenge your arms, core, and grip strength while adding a twist to your usual pull-up routine.

5. Negative Pull-Up: Start at the top position with your chin over the bar. Instead of pulling up, focus on lowering yourself down slowly, taking 3–5 seconds to descend. This helps build the strength you need for full pull-ups and improves stability and endurance in your back, shoulders, and arms.

Note: Always check with your doctor and fitness trainer before making any changes into your workout routine.