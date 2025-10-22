"Commando <i>Lagna Chahiye</i>, Bodybuilder <i>Nahi</i>": How <i>Ba***ds</i> Star Lakshya Got His Ripped Body For <i>Kill</i>

Lakshya is riding high on the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He played the role of Aasmaan Singh in Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Released almost a month ago, the show is still trending at the number 3 spot on Netflix's Top 10 shows in India.

While Lakshya's impressive acting has captured everyone's attention, his chiselled physique has also turned heads in several action sequences.

Interestingly, Lakshya never took any steroids to achieve that enviable body. The actor, who was once a trainer, has been working toward this physique since the age of 17.

In 2024, Lakshya spoke about the hard work and dedication behind his sculpted physique during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast.

The actor said, “It's a natural body. Substance wagerah kuch nahi gaya hai body me. (No steroids at all). It took me 18 years. I have been gymming since 18 years. I didn't make it in 1-2 years because I got the film. This is not that kind of body. I have been working out since the age of 17. I have been gymming. I was also a trainer. I know all about it. I wanted to have a natural body…so that if a 15-16 year old looks at me, he feels inspired to make it himself.”

Lakshya also emphasised that he wanted his physique to enhance, not hinder, his performance in action sequences.

“Another thing was that I wanted to look like a commando. Commando lagna chahiye, bodybuilder nahi (I wanted to look like a commando, not a bodybuilder). Commandos are agile. They can move like a rat. It gives a stature. That was the aim. Mere action ke raaste me body na aaye. (My body should not come in the way of my action) Sometimes when you get too buff, it doesn't work. Mazza nahi aata (It is no fun) when it looks staged,” he shared.

Lakshya proves that hard work, consistency, and smart training can create a physique that is both inspiring and practical for demanding roles.