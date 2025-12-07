Girija Oak Flaunts Her Collection Of 400 Sarees, Including Banarasi, Kalamkari, And Leheriya

Girija Oak is an internet sensation who recently went viral for her simplicity. Little did the internet users know that she is an actor who has worked extensively in the Hindi and Marathi cinema. From Jawan and Taare Zameen Par to Inspector Zende, she has delivered memorable performances.

Recently, she featured in a YouTube series, Perfect Family, with which Pankaj Tripathi has debuted as a producer. Now that people have learned about her work, it's time to know about her love affair with sarees. In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Girija revealed that she owns around 400 drapes, and all of them are precious to her.

Handloom Drapes In Girija Oak's Wardrobe

Girija Oak does not just invest in sarees, but she believes that they carry warmth and can stay with you forever, provided you take care of them. She is a true fan of these elegant drapes, and when it comes to purchasing handloom pieces, she makes sure to buy from vendors who work with weavers so that she is sure that a large chunk of her purchase reaches the artisans.

Showing off her collection, she pulled a Banarasi saree that belonged to her mom, a beautiful Kalamkari drape that is prepared in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a grey Mekhla chador drape, a gorgeous georgette leheriya saree from Gujarat, an elegant paithni saree from Maharashtra, a green Maheshwari silk drape, a Bengali baluchari saree, a purple kanjivaram drape, a handblock printed saree, and more.

Girija Oak Owns Heirloom Pieces

In the beginning of the interview, Girija showcased a cotton saree which belonged to her grandmother. She added, "It has the same warmth." In fact, her mother's Banarasi saree is actually a jamawar drape by Raw Mango. She shared that its cost was around Rs 1 lakh.

She has another saree that she bought 20 years ago with her hard-earned money. She has another masterpiece in her closet, a saree painted by Jayesh Sachdeva, an artist.

She also has the sky blue saree, the same she was wearing in the clip that went viral. It was a saree by Sawenchi, a clothing brand started by Shweta and Priya Bapat.

But the showstopper was her wedding saree. "My mother-in-law got 10 yards of paithni woven for me for my wedding," Girija shared.

The Perfect Family actor not only owns a wide range of sarees, but she is also aware of weaves, signature patterns, regions of origin, and craft. She added that she wanted to befriend Vidya Balan, who is also known for her saree collection.

