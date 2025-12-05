36 Hours In Varanasi With Sara Tendulkar, Shopping For Banarasi Sarees And Relishing Street Food

Varanasi, also called the city of a thousand temples, is believed to be one of the oldest living cities in the world. Featured in several films and TV shows, the spiritual centre holds the utmost importance for the Hindu community, and guess who visited it recently.

Sara Tendulkar was spotted taking a stroll around Kashi with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar. The nutritionist was in town for just 36 hours but she did not waste a minute and tried a page from Bunny's (from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) book to explore everything, from textile to chaat and tourist spots.

Sara Tendulkar Shopped For Banarasi Saree In Varanasi

In her Varanasi photo dump, Sara Tendulkar shared a picture of vibrant Banarasi sarees stacked over one another. From purple, pink, and blue to green and red, the drapes looked luxurious and featured traditional zare motifs.

Sara Tendulkar Relishes Street Food In Varanasi

Sara's Varanasi photo dump was overflowing with pictures of her trying the local delights. From kulhad wali chai (tea in a clay cup) to Kashi's famous spicy, tangy, and flavoursome chaat, the biomedical scientist sure had the best gastronomic ride in the city.

She also tried the tiranga barfi that boasts saffron, white, and green hues of the Indian national flag and received the GI (geographical indication) tag in April 2024. Not to mention the regional and rich sweets and dahi vada that also made an appearance in Sara's post, captioned, "36 hours in Varanasi."

Sara Tendulkar also visited temples and local tourist spots and posed with her mother.

