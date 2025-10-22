Sara Tendulkar Opens Up About How A 12-Year Back Injury Led Her To Pilates

Sara Tendulkar, 28, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar, has been quietly carving her own space in the world of health and wellness.

A biomedical scientist and registered nutritionist, Sara recently opened up about her fitness journey, sharing how a back injury she sustained over a decade ago shaped her approach to exercise and, eventually, business.

"I've had a back injury for about 12 years. I have a disc issue. I've always done strength training, but I felt it was hurting my back a little. I still do strength training, but I also incorporated Pilates into my routine," she told Curly Tales.

"Now, I do two or three days of Pilates and a couple of days of strength training. It's helped me a lot with my back pain."

Sara's Workout Routine

Sara says she prefers working out in the mornings, adding, "I'm more of a morning workout person. And then my work starts." Although her busy travel schedule sometimes disrupts her rhythm, she admits, "For the most part, I'm regular."

According to Sara, Pilates became more than just a fitness fix - it became a form of healing. "It's low impact compared to a gym workout," she explained. "You don't need shoes; you can wear Pilates socks or even do it barefoot."

That passion has now evolved into a business. Sara recently launched her own Pilates studio in collaboration with the Pilates Academy. "When I was in London a few years ago, I tried Pilates and was instantly hooked," she told NDTV, in an exclusive interview.

"Through it all, I kept dreaming of having my own space - maybe a café, a smoothie bar, or just a place where people could come together and feel part of a community. So, when I moved back to India and came across the Pilates Academy, opening a franchise with them just felt right."

The new space, she says, is designed to bring wellness and warmth together. "I'm most excited to build a community and work on the café and smoothie bar - KYNDA," she shared. KYNDA is a dedicated section within the studio that serves smoothies and nourishing options curated by Sara herself.

Her parents, she says, weren't surprised by her decision. "They were not very shocked. My parents are very fitness-oriented. They've always been into fitness. They knew what Pilates was. They've seen me do it. So, opening the studio was the next natural step."

Sara also reflected on her upbringing, shaped by two very different influences. "My mother was more strict about academics when we were studying. My dad was more about how to behave, what to do, what to wear. He always says, use your freedom in a very responsible manner."

From recovering from a back injury to creating a space that combines mindful movement and nutrition, Sara Tendulkar seems to be living by that very advice - using her freedom to build something that truly reflects her.