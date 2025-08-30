Exclusive: Sara Tendulkar Reveals Her Skincare Routine, Says "My Skin Reacts To..."

With an academic background in biomedical science, Sara Tendulkar knows what to use to keep her skin glowing and fresh.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sara Tendulkar gets candid about her skincare routine. While you may think her secret to healthy skin is using expensive products, her regimen is rooted in keeping things simple.

Sara Tendulkar's Skincare Routine

The 27-year-old, who has recently opened her own Pilates studio, swears by a simple routine and doesn't like to go overboard.

"For me, skincare works best when it's simple and consistent. My routine is basic - a facewash, serum or toner, moisturiser and sunscreen."

Her approach to skincare is all about keeping things simple and steering away from an overly elaborate routine. Sara Tendulkar admits to occasionally experimenting, but even then, she doesn't go overboard.

"Occasionally, I'll use an acid peel, but I keep it minimal."

Acid peels or chemical peels are used to exfoliate the skin, remove dead and damaged cells. Studies have found that using chemical peels can help with acne, scarring, and pigmentation, which can give you healthier-looking skin.

Sara also believes her skin responds more to her everyday habits and lifestyle choices. She is mindful of what goes into her body and how it affects her skin in the long run.

"In all honesty, I've noticed my skin reacts more to lifestyle choices such as cutting down on dairy and sugar, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep. What always works for me is balancing skincare with healthy everyday habits," shared Sara Tendulkar.

This, according to her, brings a balance to her approach to skincare, and it's all about making small changes in your lifestyle that give you healthy and fresh skin.