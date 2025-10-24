Sara Tendulkar's Japan Travel Diary Is All About Sushi Sampling And Vintage Chanel

Japan is one of the few tourist destinations that are bookmarked in every globetrotter's bucket list. From witnessing cherry blossom season to exploring the local culture and clicking breathtaking images of Mount Fuji, the country has become the most sought-after destination in this age of social media.

And who did we recently spot in Japan? It's none other than Sara Tendulkar, biomedical scientist, registered nutritionist, and director at Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Her recent travel diaries will make you want to pack your bags. However, if you don't have leaves in your account, don't scroll down because the Diwali hangover will hit you even harder.

Sushi Sampling

One of the reasons why people visit Japan is to sample different kinds of sushi. Sara did exactly that. She tried not one, but more than 4-5 kinds of sushi - nigirizushi (akami with red fish, shiromi with white fish, and ebi with prawn), and temaki (a kind of makizushi in which a sushi is rolled and ingredients are stuffed inside a seaweed roll. She had the temaki at Tachiguizushi Akira.

Sara Tendulkar sampled sushi in Japan. Photo: Sara Tendulkar/ Instagram

The picture also had gunkanmaki (oval-shaped sushi rice, wrapped in nori and covered with various toppings). She relished a delicious Japanese meal with her friends at Akasaka Kikunoi.

Shopping Chanel Accessories

Who doesn't know Chanel? And if you follow Sara Tendulkar, you know that she has a soft spot for vintage luxury accessories, like bags, jewellery, and footwear.

Sara went on shopping spree in Tokyo. Photo: Sara Tendulkar/ Instagram

Ginza is a shopping district in Tokyo, where Sara shared glimpses of the vintage Chanel collection. From handbags to studded jewellery, she shared a photo montage on her Instagram.

Bus Riding In Tokyo

Japan's public transport system is famous around the world for being efficient, accessible, and cost-effective. While exploring the city, Sara took a bus ride with her friends and shared a 'bus selfie'.

Sara Tendulkar enjoyed a bus ride in Tokyo. Photo: Sara Tendulkar/ Instagram

If you are looking to explore a new destination, it's time to prepare an itinerary for Japan.

