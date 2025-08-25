Why India Can't Get Enough Of Japanese Beauty, With A 3.7 Billion Dollar Market By 2030

The Indian beauty market is buzzing like never before. From homegrown Ayurvedic brands to K-dramas introducing serums and collagen sheet masks, the choices for Indian consumers have exploded.

The numbers show just how big this space is getting. The Indian beauty and personal care market is expected to touch around 34 billion dollars by 2028. Within this, Korean beauty AKA K-beauty has carved its own loyal fanbase, but now, there is a new quiet disruptor making its way in: Japanese beauty, or J-beauty.

How Korean Beauty Took Over First

It's impossible to talk about the beauty market in India today without mentioning K-beauty. Fuelled by the Hallyu wave - K-pop, K-dramas and the global obsession with "glass skin" - K-beauty became a staple conversation in beauty aisles, online carts and Instagram feeds.

J-beauty is becoming more mainstream. Photo: Unsplash

Numbers attest to the story. India's K-beauty market, valued at about 0.4 billion USD in 2024, is projected to reach nearly 1.5 billion USD by 2030, growing at an impressive 25.9 per cent CAGR.

The consumer base is expected to more than double, from around 12 million buyers in 2024 to over 27 million by 2030, with per-capita spending also rising.

What made it tick? K-beauty gave Indians skincare that felt global, affordable, experimental and accessible. Sheet masks, serums, toners, essences - the idea of indulging in a 10-step routine was aspirational. It became a lifestyle more than anything.

Add to that e-commerce platforms like Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, and other third party apps that focus on only International brands, and sprinkle it with social media which brought international brands right to the consumer's doorstep, and you had the perfect recipe for success.

Enter J-Beauty

Japan's beauty market globally has always been associated with precision, tradition and long-term results. While K-beauty chased trends, J-beauty became associated with different philosophies, and gained a niche but loyal following in India.

And now, that very positioning is starting to appeal to more Indian consumers, especially those who are moving beyond trend-chasing to look for clean, minimal and effective routines. This is making J-beauty more mainstream.

A recent report pegs J-beauty revenues in India at 2.63 billion USD in 2022, projected to touch 3.73 billion USD by 2030 at a 4.5% CAGR.

Shiseido, one of Japan's biggest beauty names, has already planted its flag with a free-standing store in Mumbai, underlining how seriously Japanese majors are taking India.

Why Indian Consumers Are Warming Up To J-Beauty

Dr Pravin Banodkar, Co-Founder And Lead Dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders, a digital platform dedicated to elevating the quality and accessibility of skincare knowledge, believes the rise of J-beauty is rooted in culture.

"The concept of J-beauty is rising in India and what is causing its growth is basically the culture and the roots of Japanese beauty. Japanese beauty is known because it involves very limited steps that are just three to five steps (majorly) and an extremely busy modern lifestyle doesn't allow that kind of time. Japanese products are also known for their precision of action, their safety and also bring about long-term changes on skin," he says.

J-beauty also scores high because of its ingredients. Photo: Unplash

He explains that in Japan, children grow up being taught to apply sunscreen and moisturiser every day, a habit that becomes second nature. As awareness spreads in India through social media, more consumers are beginning to adopt this preventive philosophy instead of only looking for quick fixes.

Moreover, experts also suggest that post-Covid, we entered an era that went beyond traditional ayurvedic, dermatological, and herbal practices, paving the way for both J-beauty and K-beauty skincare rituals.

The Ingredient Story

J-beauty also scores high because of its ingredients. Rice extracts, matcha, seaweed, fermented products, azuki beans, ginseng. Many of these now viral ingredients are rooted in Japanese tradition.

They appeal to the Indian consumer who is increasingly label-conscious, preferring natural, clean and organic products.

"Japanese beauty appeals to those who want something very simple and trustworthy. So the Japanese routine mainly involves use of gentle foam cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens and extracts of products like rice, green tea, seaweed, algae and fermented extracts," says Dr Banodkar.

Niharika Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO of ClayCo, an Indian skincare brand inspired by Japanese beauty rituals, agrees.

"Indian consumers have become increasingly aware of their skincare needs. There has been a significant shift towards brands that are cruelty-free, vegan, clean, and minimalist. This change has contributed to the rise of Japanese Beauty, which embodies these values and promotes a balanced skincare routine."

At her own brand ClayCo, products like the Rice and Sake Sleep Mask and Sunglaze sunscreen have gone viral, selling out repeatedly on Amazon, Nykaa and Tira.

"These successes highlight the demand for high-quality, culturally rooted skincare solutions that deliver visible results," she adds.

J-Beauty vs K-Beauty

Both Korean and Japanese beauty come with centuries of tradition and a cultural philosophy around skincare. But they are not the same.

K-beauty is trend-driven and experimental. It thrives on layered routines, quick results and packaging that excites a younger audience. J-beauty, on the other hand, is minimalist and science-backed. The steps are fewer - usually three to five: cleanse, hydrate, treat, protect - but the results are gradual and long-lasting.

As Niharika points out, "A Korean beauty routine typically involves a multi-step process that includes around 10 to 12 steps in an extensive skincare regimen. In contrast, a Japanese beauty ritual generally consists of only 4 to 5 steps, effectively addressing all essential skincare needs. This streamlined approach is particularly effective for Indian skin, and it is also quicker to complete."

Another big difference is in positioning in the market according to experts. K-beauty is flashy and rides on pop culture. J-beauty is quieter, appealing to consumers who prefer timeless routines, natural ingredients and the promise of preventive care.

"Less Is More"

Ishvani Patel, CEO and Founder, ILEM JAPAN, a J-beauty and wellness brand in India sums up, "Indian consumers are becoming more mindful about their skincare choices, looking for products that feel good, perform well, and fit into their lifestyle. J-beauty aligns with this shift through its minimal, functional, and long-term approach. It offers clean formulations, gentle yet high-performing ingredients, and timeless rituals that fit seamlessly into daily routines."

She adds that while K-beauty has enjoyed strong visibility in India, J-beauty is building its own momentum through consistency, efficacy and simplicity.

"The goal [of beauty routines] is to support the skin over time without overwhelming it. Ingredients are inspired by Japanese nature and refined through science, such as fermented rice extract, green tea, sakura, and yuzu," she adds.

What's Next For J-beauty

India's overall cosmetics market is projected to grow from 1.89 billion USD in 2025 to 3.17 billion USD by 2030. K-beauty, with its higher CAGR, will continue to expand rapidly and grab market share. But J-beauty's rise shows another story: consumers are not just buying into trends, but also leaning towards sustainable, science-backed skincare that fits busy lifestyles.

K-beauty may have been the spark that ignited India's obsession with global skincare rituals, but J-beauty is steadily shaping the next chapter. It is less flashy, less trend-led, and quiet, just like Japanese culture.