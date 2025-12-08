The Story Of Birch By Romeo Lane: How Goa's 'First Island Club' Rose Fast And Went Up In Flames

The fire that tore through Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora River on December 6, 2025 was one of the darkest nights for Goa's nightlife scene.

What began as a regular packed weekend turned into disaster when pyrotechnics during a performance reportedly ignited the bamboo and palm-leaf decor.

The blaze spread too fast, the club was crowded, and escape routes were too limited. By the time firefighters reached the backwaters location along the narrow approach road, at least 25 people had lost their lives.

The Rise Of A New Nightclub

The tragedy came as a shock because Birch was not an old institution but a recent success story. It had opened on March 2024 and quickly became one of the most talked-about party destinations in Goa.

The idea was clear from the start: a premium 'island-style' nightclub that blended luxury nightlife with a secluded backwater setting. Birch stood on a salt-pan plot surrounded by water, spanned over 50,000 sq feet, accessible by a narrow wooden bridge, offering open-air decks, cabanas and a scenic riverfront view.

A Look At The Concept And The Marketing

The concept was part of the Romeo Lane hospitality portfolio, led by Delhi-based restaurateurs Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.

Saurabh Luthra, who launched Romeo Lane, is a gold-medalist engineer who transitioned into the F&B industry. He expanded Romeo Lane and Birch into a multi-city hospitality brand before the Arpora club opened in 2024.

He founded Romeo Lane, which is part of a larger hospitality group that also owns other brands like Birch by Romeo Lane (a nightclub and restaurant in Goa) and Mama's Buoi. The group has plans to expand concepts like Caha, focusing on crafted cocktails and gourmet experiences across India. As of now, they operate multiple Romeo Lane locations (Delhi, Goa, Yamuna Nagar).

Birch was pitched as Goa's "first (and only) island club", and it leaned heavily into that identity. Marketing played a major role in its rise. The venue was promoted widely online through influencer shoots, drone videos, celebrity DJ nights, and themed events. In fact, according to the club's Instagram handle, the club was hosting a 'Bollywood Banger Night' on the Saturday night of the fire.

For many travellers and young partygoers visiting Goa in 2024, Birch became an instant hit. Its social media footprint fueled its popularity just as much as the experience on the ground.

During its launch, chairman Saurabh Luthra described Birch, "as a place where guests shed burdens and indulge in delights amidst lush greenery. Private cabanas provide intimate settings to enjoy grilled specialities, tempting desserts, and handcrafted cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists."

Aesthetic Excellence With Hidden Safety Gaps

However, the design that made Birch stand out also created serious safety concerns. Its island location meant only one main entry and exit point. Even on normal nights, the narrow path and bridge often caused bottlenecks.

After the fire, emergency personnel said the limited access and isolated position made rescue operations extremely difficult. The decor, which relied on bamboo, fibre and palm-leaf structures for the jungle-themed visual appeal, also turned out to be highly flammable.

Permissions, Disputes And Unanswered Questions

Questions around approvals existed well before the incident. Local panchayat authorities had raised concerns regarding construction on an eco-sensitive salt-pan area under coastal regulations. A demolition notice was issued after disputes between operators, landowners and partners, though it was later stayed on appeal. Despite the legal back-and-forth, Birch continued operating with packed crowds and late-night parties across 2024 and much of 2025.

The Fallout After The Tragedy

After the fire, an FIR was filed naming owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra along with senior managers for alleged negligence and safety lapses. Arrests and warrants followed as investigations expanded. Authorities also launched wider inquiries into illegal construction, lack of fire safety equipment and whether Goa's coastal nightlife sector had grown faster than regulation.

Goa Police on Monday issued a lookout notice against nightclub owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra of 'Birch by Romeo Lane'. According to officials, both the accused reportedly left Goa shortly after the incident and are suspected of attempting to leave the country.

Luthra also gave a public apology on Monday and said the management was "deeply shaken" by the scale of the loss. "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch," he said on social media platform Instagram.

In less than two years, Birch had gone from a grand launch to a complete shutdown. For a while after opening, it represented the height of aspirational nightlife in Goa. Its online presence made it hugely popular in a short time. But the fire exposed what lay behind the glossy image.