Inside Sameera Reddy's Three-Storey Goa Bungalow Surrounded By Coconut Trees And Lush Gardens

Actor-turned-influencer Sameera Reddy has built a life that feels warm, grounded, and full of sunshine in Goa. Away from the rush of Mumbai, she lives in a beautiful three-storey bungalow with her husband, businessman Akshai Varde, and their children, Hans and Nyra. The home is calm, spacious, and filled with personal touches.

In a video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, she visited Sameera's Goa home along with her cook, Dilip. What followed was an easy, fun tour of the bungalow. There was laughter, food, and even a coconut-plucking moment on the terrace. But more than anything, viewers got a close look at the peaceful space Sameera and her family call home.

A Garden That Feels Like A Mini Forest

The first thing you notice is the massive garden. The house is surrounded by greenery. There are areca palms, bamboo, neem trees, sapodilla trees, coconut trees, and many more plants. The space feels fresh and full of life. It is the kind of garden where children can run around freely.

After crossing the main gate, you see the entrance to the bungalow. A few steps lead up to a platform finished with blue and white tiles. A grand wooden door stands at the entrance. It looks strong and classic.

A Living Area That Feels Open And Calm

The living room has a very relaxed vibe. The flooring is done in light wooden tiles with a soft matte finish. The walls are painted in two shades. One side is a warm cream, while the other is a soft sage green. The green wall has two simple wall sconces with warm yellow bulbs. The light feels cosy and easy on the eyes.

A wooden pendant lamp, featuring a cage-like design, hangs in the centre of the room. It adds a touch of character without trying too hard.

In the middle of the room sits a wooden three-seater sofa. The cushions are dark teal with vertical lines. The wooden frame has carved details at the back. Near the green wall, there is a wooden daybed with blue cushions and pastel throw pillows. It looks like the perfect spot for an afternoon nap.

On one side, there is a long wooden console table with a marble top. A tall red vase filled with tropical leaves adds a bright touch. Large sliding glass doors bring in lots of natural light.

A Bright Balcony

The balcony looks cheerful and fresh. A small round glass-top table sits in the centre. Around it are four woven wicker chairs in a pale yellow shade. It feels like a lovely place for morning tea or evening chats.

On one side, there is a hanging egg chair made of woven cane. It looks like the perfect reading corner. Interestingly, a black ring light on a tripod stands near the seating area. It adds a fun, casual content-creator vibe. After all, Sameera often shares moments from her life online.

Beyond the railing, tall palm trees and lots of green plants can be seen. Some pink flowers add a soft splash of colour. The balcony connects the indoors with nature beautifully.

A Warm And Family-Friendly Dining Space

The dining area feels welcoming. A long wooden dining table stands at the centre. On one side, there is a built-in wooden shelving unit. The shelves hold books, small toys, decor pieces and even a small model car. A window on the right side brings in greenery from outside.

A Clean And Functional Kitchen

The kitchen is bright and practical. The upper cabinets are plain white with simple silver handles. The lower cabinets are dark brown wood. The contrast looks clean and modern.

The backsplash features small rectangular tiles in beige and brown tones. It adds texture but does not overpower the space. The countertop is black granite with a glossy finish. Warm under-cabinet lighting keeps the space well-lit and inviting.

A Simple And Peaceful Bedroom

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde's bedroom continues the calm theme. The walls are plain white. The bed is large with a dark wooden frame. The headboard has vertical wooden slats.

There is a small black side table next to the bed. On the other side, there is open floor space. The flooring is the same light wood seen in the rest of the house. Near the window, there is a workout bench with weights.

The biggest highlight is the large sliding glass door. It opens to a balcony with two pale yellow chairs. You can see greenery all around.

A Beautiful Terrace

Sameera Reddy calls the terrace her favourite part of the house. It is spacious and open. There is a yellow-toned sofa set along with two tables, one round and one rectangular. It feels like the perfect place for evening get-togethers. During the visit, Sameera even made Farah pluck a coconut from one of the trees in their garden.

Overall, Sameera Reddy's Goa bungalow is not flashy. It is warm, green and full of heart. Every corner feels personal. It is a home built for comfort, family time and simple joys.



Also Read: Inside Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi's Rs 70 Crore Mumbai Bungalow