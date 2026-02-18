<i>"Kitaab Nahi, Chehra Padha Hain"</i>: Akshay Kumar Says Not Read A Single Book In Life Despite Wife Twinkle Being An Author

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar made a surprising yet humorous confession on the upcoming episode of his quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, revealing that he has never read a single book in his life, even though his wife, Twinkle Khanna, is a bestselling author who makes sure to read at least one book every day.

During an interaction with contestant Yash on the show, Akshay said, “Aapko pata hai maine zindagi mein aaj tak ek bhi kitab nahi padhi hai. Main chehre padhta hoon. Sach bataun, meri wife writer hain aur mujhe lagta hai woh din mein ek kitab zaroor padhti hain. By God, maine ek bhi kitab nahi padhi. Maine sirf chehre padhe hain. Sach kehta hoon, chehre se badiya kitab koi nahi hoti. (You know, I have not read a single book in my entire life. I read faces. Honestly, my wife is a writer and I think she reads at least one book every day. By God, I haven't read even one book. I have only read faces. I truly believe there is no book better than a face“You know, I have not read a single book in my entire life. I read faces. Honestly, my wife is a writer and I think she reads at least one book every day. By God, I haven't read even one book. I have only read faces. I truly believe there is no book better than a face.)

His candid admission left the live audience amused, especially owing to the fact that Twinkle Khanna, post her stunt in Bollywood, has turned into a successful author.

The moment came after contestant Yash introduced himself. A marine engineer by profession, Yash revealed he has spent a decade writing cartoon scripts and anchoring for the Mumbai Indians. He has written projects for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal, Little Singham and Simmba, joking that he now hopes to write for Sooryavanshi too.

Impressed, Akshay quipped, “So basically, you are a writer,” before making his ‘no book reading' confession.

Talking about Twinkle Khanna's Bollywood journey, the actress who starred in films like Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Baadshah, stepped away from acting after her marriage to Akshay Kumar. She later reinvented herself as a successful columnist and author, penning bestselling books.

She is also an interior designer and recently turned a talk show host with her show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle that she co-hosted with Bollywood actress Kajol.

