Inside Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi's Rs 70 Crore Mumbai Bungalow

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi often share fun family vlogs on their YouTube channel. Recently, the couple offered fans a peek into their luxurious home at Madh Island in Mumbai. Tucked away in a quiet pocket of the city, the Spanish-style villa is worth Rs 70 crore, reported the Times of India.

Archana Puran Singh, who grew up in Dehradun, shared that she “found her roots again” in Madh, which helped her and her family “prosper and blossom”. The spacious abode boasts cream-coloured walls and beige ceilings, with earthy, pastel-toned décor creating a beautiful contrast.

Inside Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi's Madh Island Bungalow

“The living room has hosted hundreds of people… my children had musical nights”, revealed Archana, before pointing to a raised wooden platform equipped with a deck, which the actress shared turns into a stage during joyful gatherings.

There were multiple colourful paintings, illustrations and portraits on the walls, with potted plants placed at particular corners. Brown and white sofas surrounded the centre table, which was laden with books and lamps. The wooden furniture and antique hanging lanterns further enhanced the charm of the living area.

Next, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi introduced another “cosy” corner of their residence, filled with memories in the form of lovely family photographs. Lamps, clocks and candles were placed on the shelves, while white curtains dominated the entrance.

Aristic Spaces Inside Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi's Bungalow

The couple's bedroom was another space worth noting for its well-planned details, featuring panelled walls, a ceiling-to-floor window overlooking the Mumbai skyline and a four-poster wooden bed positioned at the centre. Archana Puran Singh also showcased her dressing area, described as a personal ritual zone, housing an illuminated vanity.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son Aaryamann's room reflected his artistic personality, complete with guitar stands and other musical elements. Meanwhile, the standout feature of their younger son Ayushmaan's room was the skylight design, which allows ample sunlight to enter through the glass windows.

The house opens to an expansive garden at the back, featuring lush greenery, trees and flowering plants. The space also includes a unique pergola and cobbled pathways crafted with Malad stone, bringing the Sethi family closer to nature.

