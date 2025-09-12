Inside Archana Puran Singh's 75-Year-Old Childhood Home And Her Family's Farmland

Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited her childhood home in Dehradun and her ancestral village, Dudhali.

Sharing the experience with her fans on her YouTube channel, Archana shared glimpses of her 75-year-old family house - lovingly built by her father, renowned criminal lawyer Puran Singh. She told her fans that this is the house she grew up in.

The tour of the childhood house includes a small garden where the family used to gather for sunny winter lunches. The entrance of the house opens into a cosy lobby filled with books, doubling as a sitting room and library, with a clear view of the garden outside.

Archana Puran Singh gives a house tour. Photo: YT/ArchanaPuranSingh

One of the house's highlights is the intricately carved wooden ceiling of the lobby, a craftwork done by Kashmiri artisans specially brought to Dehradun by her father to build the house. Archana also showed the dining and living areas, proudly mentioning that much of the furniture and wall fittings are more than five decades old.

Her journey then continued to Dudhali, her ancestral village near Dehradun. She shared glimpses of the school her father built on the very land where their 200-year-old ancestral home stands. The school is surrounded by farms owned by Archana, her brothers, and cousins - land that still binds the family together. She showed a 150-year-old room that belonged to her grandfather and even a 300-year-old tree planted by her great-grandfather.

Archana's mother was visibly emotional as she revisited the home where she had first arrived as a new bride. Archana then took viewers across the farmlands, including her own plot that offers an awe-inspiring view of both the Himalayas and the Shivalik range. “When we retire, we will build a house here,” she said with a smile.

The tour concluded with a peek at the guest houses the family has built for tourists seeking a quiet mountain retreat. The family ended the day with lunch at the farm - though not without some light-hearted banter. When Archana's husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, jokingly complained about the delay in food, she teased him with a playful, “Chup kar, jawai ki tarah behave mat kar! (Be quiet, don't behave like the son-in-law).”