Archana Puran Singh And Family Rate 'Sinful' Bombay Sandwiches In Mumbai

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi recently took on the task of having the iconic Bombay sandwich at three notable spots in Mumbai. The couple were out on a ride with their sons, Ayushmaan, and joked that their family should be called "AAAP ka parivaar".

However, their son Aaryamann was missing in the latest episode, which is titled AAAP Ka Parivaar Sandwich Challenge. The three spots featured in their video are - Ideal Point at Nariman Point, Raju at Churchgate, and Lucky in Vile Parle.

Ideal Point At Nariman Point

Nariman Point is among the major business districts in Mumbai. The commercial hub is known for offering scenic views and luxury amenities. The Sethi family stopped at Ideal Point, a streetside clutter of food stalls located at the end of Nariman Point.

They opted to eat at a stall, where a vendor told them that he has been putting up his shop at the same spot for 32 years. Archana's family ordered a Bombay sandwich that came with green chutney and a price tag of just Rs 30. Arachana Puran Singh was surprised to see vegetables layered between white slices of bread and asked, "Bombay sandwich grilled nahin hota? [Is Bombay sandwich not grilled?]"

Parmeet added, "School or college ke din yaad aa gaye [I am reminded of the school and college days]." While speaking to the vendor, Archana said that she has tried making it at home, but never got the notes right. To this, Ayushmaan added, "You have to use the butter inside and outside. It has to be sinful."

They drove to the next spot after having a grilled cheese sandwich for Rs 80.

Raju Sandwich Stall At Churchgate

Raju Sandwich Stall was the next spot that Arachana and her family visited. It has featured in many viral videos of food bloggers trying out the sandwiches, toast, rolls, paninis, and pizzas. The owner, Raju, mentioned that he has been running the stall for 35 years.

The Sethi family ordered a panini for Rs 150 and a Bombay sandwich for Rs 40. Both came loaded with cheese, and if you watch their video while you are hungry, you are surely going to order yourself a 'sinful' sandwich. Archana and Parmeet noted that the Bombay sandwich here was grilled while the one they had at Nariman Point wasn't.

Lucky In Vile Parle

At Lucky in Vile Parle, Archana ordered a Bombay sandwich and a veg cheese grilled sandwich. Their Bombay sandwich came with white bread and a price tag of just Rs 60. The owner told them that the shop has been in existence since 1981 and requested them to try their cheese masala toast with potato filling, and its cost was Rs 120.

The grilled sandwich came with grated cheese on top and was priced at Rs 200.

And now it's time for the winner. The family rated the spots in ascending order - Raju Sandwich's snacks were good, Ideal Point's sandwich was better, and Lucky's Bombay sandwich was the best.

Also Read | Archana Puran Singh Explores "Hidden Village" In Switzerland With Family, Shares Travel Guide