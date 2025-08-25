From Archana Puran Singh To Barkha Singh, 9 Content Creators Explore Switzerland But With A Twist

What happens when the breathtaking landscapes of Switzerland transform into the ultimate playing field for India's favourite creators? The answer is Ticket to Switzerland - an all-new YouTube series where beauty meets adrenaline, friendship meets rivalry, and only one team earns the coveted Ticket to Switzerland.

The series is now live on YouTube, and offers audiences a front-row seat to the drama, the twists, the adventure, the beauty, and unforgettable moments that can only be experienced with a 'Ticket to Switzerland'

What

From the buzzing boulevards of Zurich to the snow-laden peaks of Interlaken and Jungfrau, the postcard-perfect elegance of Geneva, the alpine charm of Laax and Engelberg, and the breathtaking heights of Mürren and Schilthorn, the show unfolds as a love letter to Switzerland - told through the laughter, grit, and energy of four dynamic teams.

Acting as the lifeline of the journey, the Swiss Travel System seamlessly connects each team to their next destination, transforming travel itself into an integral part of the experience. With every panoramic train ride, boat cruise, or scenic cable car, the system doesn't just move the teams, it moves the story forward, weaving together Switzerland's landscapes, challenges, and unforgettable moments.

The adventure is carried by four distinct teams:

Team AAAP: Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann Sethi bring together two generations of personalities - from seasoned stars to Gen Z charm. With their natural camaraderie, quick wit, and infectious warmth, they turn every moment into a celebration of togetherness and family fun. Whether it's playful teasing or teamwork under pressure, they remind us how travel can deepen bonds and create lifelong memories.

Team Barkha: Barkha Singh explores Switzerland solo - curious, fearless, and ready for every challenge. Her independent journey adds a refreshing perspective, showing just how empowering it can be to discover a country on your own.

Team BFFs: Ashi Khanna and Shivesh Bhatia bring colour, creativity and cheeky competition to the trail. Between good food, great photos and lots of inside jokes, they embody the joy of travelling with your best friend.

Team Nawez: Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar pack in bold moves, playful rivalry, and a whole lot of chemistry. From impromptu dance battles on mountaintops to high-stakes challenges, they prove that love and adrenaline make for quite the mix.

Together, the teams represent different ways of experiencing travel - whether as a family, solo, with friends, or with your partner. But all are united by the thrill of discovering Switzerland.

About The Mini Series

Each episode takes viewers on a fast-paced travel diary - from solving clues hidden inside iconic Swiss landmarks to tackling adrenaline-pumping activities set against jaw-dropping backdrops. Between panoramic train rides, alpine adventures, and sips of Swiss hot chocolate, the series balances strategy, fun, and just the right amount of drama to keep audiences hooked.

Speaking on the marketing vision behind the series, Ritu Sharma, Deputy Director and Marketing Head - India, Switzerland Tourism, said:

"Switzerland and India share a deep, emotional bond that goes beyond tourism - it's rooted in cinema, culture, and a shared love for beauty and storytelling. With Ticket to Switzerland, our goal was to celebrate this connection through a contemporary lens that resonates with today's Indian travellers. By collaborating with some of India's most beloved digital creators, we're not just showcasing the diversity of Switzerland - we're building a bridge between the heart of India and the soul of Switzerland."

Speaking on the vision behind the series, Christian Schoch, Director, India of Switzerland Tourism, said: "YouTube is one of the most powerful platforms in India today - not just for entertainment, but as a discovery engine for travel inspiration. With Ticket to Switzerland, we saw an opportunity to tap into this dynamic ecosystem and bring the destination to life for millions of young Indian viewers. This series isn't just about promoting Switzerland - it's about telling authentic stories in a fresh, immersive format, right within the spaces where our audiences already live, laugh, and dream."

'Switzerland Has Always Been A Dream Destination For Us'

The contestants, each bringing their own unique flavour to the journey, share their excitement for the series

Archana on behalf of the (Team AAAP)- Archana, Parmeet, Ayushmaan & Aaryamann Sethi:

"Switzerland has always been a dream destination for us, but living it felt straight out of a Yash Raj movie. Parmeet went full hero mode, Ayushmaan and Aaryamann turned every second into a race, and I had the best time just watching my three boys in action. We laughed, we raced, we teased - and somewhere in all that madness, we discovered new sides of each other. Truly unforgettable - that's Switzerland, the Sethi way!"

Barkha Singh (Team Barkha):

"Switzerland revealed itself with an unexpected twist at every turn. Each destination felt like stepping into a living fairy tale, more enchanting than the last. The challenges pushed me well beyond my comfort zone, but every moment proved to be immensely rewarding. I came in search of

picturesque landscapes, and I leave with experiences enriched by adventure, exhilaration, and a deep sense of personal growth."

Ashi Khanna & Shivesh Bhatia (Team BFF's):

"Travelling through Switzerland together felt like indulging in the most beautiful tasting menu - every moment a different flavour, each more delicious than the last. From the adrenaline rush of racing through challenges to the slow joy of soaking in views that looked almost too perfect to be real, it was a mix of sweet, thrilling, and oh-so-wholesome. We laughed till our hearts were full, pushed ourselves just enough, and collected moments that honestly feel like the best recipe we'll keep coming back to forever."

Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar (Team Nawez):

"Switzerland honestly felt like living inside a fairytale - one moment full speed, running around like crazies, and the very next just stopping, staring and going 'yaar, yeh sach hai kya?' From competing to co-adventuring, this trip turned into so much more - laughter, masti, a little mischief, impromptu dance battles on the streets, twirls against the Alps, and vibes that are definitely staying forever.

As the challenges unfold and friendships are tested, the question remains - which team will outwit, outplay, and out-adventure the rest to claim the Ticket to Switzerland?